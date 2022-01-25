Global Hydrogel-based Drug System Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Medtronic, Galderma and Endo International Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Hydrogel-based Drug System Market By Polymer Origin (Synthetic, Natural and Hybrid), By Delivery Route (Ocular, Subcutaneous, Oral Cavity, Topical and Other Delivery Routes), By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market size is expected to reach $9.3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8% CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
- Johnson & Johnson
- Bausch Health Companies, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Galderma S.A.
- Endo International PLC
- Ferring Holdings SA
- Akorn Operating Company LLC
- Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Blairex Laboratories, Inc.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Hydrogel refers to the three-dimensional polymeric networks that are proficient in absorbing small to large drug molecules. Thus, it is highly utilized in drug delivery applications. It becomes one of the potential drug delivery systems due to its biocompatibility and biodegradable properties along with an organized release profile. There were several studies conducted across the globe to develop the COVID-19 vaccine and some studies are still going on to develop an effective vaccine with the help of hydrogels, which showcase the future applications and opportunities of hydrogel-based drug delivery systems.
These hydrogel-based delivery systems leverage various therapeutically beneficial results of drug delivery and also showcase several clinical uses. Hydrogels offer spatial & temporal control throughout the release of several therapeutic agents that includes macromolecular drugs, small-molecule drugs, and cells. Due to the controllable degradability, tunable physical properties, and ability to preserve labile drugs from degradation, hydrogels operate as a platform where several physiochemical connections with the encapsulated drugs control their release.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the growth of almost every sector and economy of nations across the globe. The imposed lockdown, travel ban, and other norms have significantly affected various domains of businesses. However, the COVID-19 as positively impacted the hydrogel-based drug delivery system market as various clinical trials of the vaccines require hydrogel, which is contributing its market growth.
In addition, there are many pharma companies that are highly using hydrogel to carry out their research activities regarding new drug development and other clinical studies. Due to this, the demand for hydrogel-based drug delivery systems in the market has increased and further creating new growth avenues for the global market over the forecast period.
Market Growth Factors:
Therapeutic values of the hydrogel-based drug delivery system
In the therapeutic field, drug delivery approaches need exceptional enhancements in developing safe transport systems to attain the required therapeutic effect and to eliminate the side effects. Biomimetic strategies including polymers explain advanced industrial products orientated to aimed therapy and controlled release.
Increasing clinical trials of various medicines, therapies, and vaccines
There are an increasing number of diseases prevailing across the globe, which needs proper medication facilities to improve patients' health. In addition, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is contributing to the increased demand for better medications, therapies, and vaccines. The outbreak of the global pandemic has also accelerated the number of clinical trials going on across the globe.
Market Restraining Factor:
Complicated manufacturing process
The development process of these hydrogel-based drug delivery systems with constant surface area is very complex, which is estimated to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, it becomes difficult for the companies to manufacture these systems for further usage due to their complex design. It is expected to further restrict the adoption of these systems by various companies.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Global Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market by Polymer Origin
3.1 Global Synthetic Market by Region
3.2 Global Natural Market by Region
3.3 Global Hybrid Market by Region
Chapter 4. Global Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market by Delivery Route
4.1 Global Ocular Market by Region
4.2 Global Subcutaneous Market by Region
4.3 Global Oral Cavity Market by Region
4.4 Global Topical Market by Region
4.5 Global Other Delivery Routes Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market by Region
Chapter 6. LAMEA Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
