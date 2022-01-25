Save Up to 70% Off PCs and Electronics During Lenovo's Annual Presidents' Day Sale

Sale includes Lenovo laptops, Chromebooks, gaming monitors, and doorbuster deals
As part of its Presidents' Day Sale, Lenovo is offering shoppers significant discounts on some of its most popular computers and accessories. The sale runs February 7-28 and includes big savings on Lenovo laptops, desktops, and monitors, along with deals on headphones, keyboards, mice, and more. These deals are available exclusively at Lenovo.com.
Beginning on February 7, shoppers can take advantage of Sneak Peek Week deals, including select laptops for less than $300 and gaming monitors for as low as $200. The primary sale period begins February 14 and runs through February 28, with hourly doorbuster deals starting on Presidents' Day (February 21) that will last through the remainder of the sale while supplies last.
Below is a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year's Presidents' Day Sale*:
-
February 7-13 (Sneak Peek Week)
- Lenovo laptops starting under $300
- PC accessories including sleeves, keyboard, headphones, and mice up to 50% off
- Gaming monitors starting under $200
-
February 14-20
- Select Yoga laptops up to 30% off
- 20% off select monitors
- All in One Desktops starting under $600
- Tile Bluetooth tracker products up to 20% off
- Gunnar Optics glasses up to 15% off
- Turtle Beach earbuds starting at $19.95
- Double MyLenovo Rewards loyalty points on all purchases
-
February 21-27
-
Hourly Doorbusters beginning on Presidents' Day (Feb. 21) at the times noted below and continuing through the rest of the week
- 9 a.m. - Lenovo 10e Chromebook for only $99 (70% off!)
- 9 a.m. - ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 Intel (14") for 60% off
- 12 p.m. - Flex 5i 15" Laptop starting under $675
- 12 p.m. - Lenovo wireless mouse for $8.99
- 3 pm. - Yoga 7i featuring Windows 11 for 28% off
- Double MyLenovo Rewards loyalty points on all purchases on Presidents' Day (Feb. 21)
- Hourly Doorbusters beginning on Presidents' Day (Feb. 21) at the times noted below and continuing through the rest of the week
"Each year, we offer some of our best prices on our most popular tech items during the annual Lenovo Presidents' Day Sale. Customers will find big savings on a wide selection of laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories. Shoppers can also earn double the MyLenovo Rewards loyalty points during the week leading up to Presidents' Day," said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo.
For more details on all the great offers included in this year's Presidents' Day Sale, visit: https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters/
Customers who sign up for the MyLenovo Rewards program and make purchases on Lenovo.com always receive three percent of the purchase price returned to them as rewards points for use on future purchases and can earn extra rewards points during sales periods like the Lenovo Presidents' Day Sale. Learn more at https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/rewards
* Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best selection.
About Lenovo
Lenovo (HKSE: 992) LNVGY is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.
