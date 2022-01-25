Global Fertility Treatments Market Research Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $21.7 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8% - Long-term Forecast to 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fertility Treatments Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fertility treatments market is expected to grow from $14.27 billion in 2020 to $15.74 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The market is expected to reach $21.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major players in the fertility treatment market are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Care Fertility Group, Genea Limited, The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp, Medicover Group, Monash IVF Group, Progyny Inc., Vitrolife, Carolinas Fertility Institute and OvaScience Inc.

The fertility treatment market consists of sales services and related products that are used in various applications to treat infertile patients. Fertility treatment is a medical procedure intended to increase the chances of conceiving a child.

The high cost and low success rate of In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment is a major factor that limits the growth of the fertility treatments market. In vitro fertilization is a fertilization process in which an egg is fertilized with sperm outside the body, in vitro. In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment costs differs in many countries due to the lack of refund policies. Moreover, insurance companies usually do not cover infertility treatments.

According to the American society of reproductive medicine, in the USA, the average cost of IVF cycle is $12,400 and the average cost of an IVF cycle using fresh embryos is $8,158 with median cost at $7,500. The rate of success of IVF treatments is only 28% to 35%, which decreases with the increase in woman's age. For example, for women, the success rate is 32.2% under 35 and 1.9% for women aged over 44. Thus, the high cost and low success rate of the IVF treatment restrict the growth of the fertility treatment market.

The growth in the median age of first-time motherhood combined with change in lifestyle increased the difficulty of conceiving, increasing the demand for fertility treatment. The median age of first-time motherhood has increased all over the globe due to late marriages, contraceptive techniques, and increase in number of women who prioritize their careers over starting a family.

Development of new techniques to treat infertility using a human's body is a key trend in the fertility treatments market.

