Global Protein Expression Market Research Report 2021 Featuring Major Players - Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, New England Biolabs and Promega - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Protein Expression Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global protein expression market is expected to grow from $2.01 billion in 2020 to $2.13 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The market is expected to reach $3.03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.2%.
Major players in the protein expression market are Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., New England Biolabs and Promega Corporation.
The protein expression market consists of sales of protein expression vectors, competent cells, reagents, equipment and related services. Protein expression is a process in which proteins are synthesized, modified, regulated and controlled in living organisms according to the host cell. Protein expression included yeast expression, insect expression, and bacterial expression, algal expression and mammalian cell expression.
The protein expression market covered in this report is segmented by protein expression into yeast expression, mammalian expression, algae expression, insect expression, bacterial expression, cell-free expression. It is also segmented by end use into pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, academic research, contract research organizations; by product into reagents, competent cells, expression vectors, services, instruments and by application into therapeutic, industrial, research.
Government regulations related to protein therapeutics and production of biologics may hinder the protein expression market growth. Government regulations on biologics to undergo rigorous preclinical and clinical trials prior to regulatory approval, and time consuming process for approval of biologics with regards to health and the safety of any individual are restraining the market growth.
Marketing and distribution of biologics including insulin, hormones, therapeutic antibodies, and vaccines depends upon the successful completion of clinical trials, which is a long, expensive, and uncertain process. According to FDA, for an approval of new biologic, Under the regulations (21 CFR 314.81(b)(2)(vii) and 601.70, a clinical trial approval usually takes 10- 12 months where firms are required to submit a report annually on the status of clinical safety, clinical efficiency, clinical pharmacology, and nonclinical toxicology study.
Companies in the industry are increasingly adopting Microfluidics technology to enhance protein expression tests in order to reduce the time, cost, labor, and increase the accuracy and performance. The microfluidics technology effectively analyzes biological samples than the traditional (macroscale) instruments.
Microfluidics technology is used to measure the expression of proteins on cells and optimizes the output to generate results regarding protein expression. Therapeutics-on-a-chip (TOC) uses microfluidic platform and is able to synthesize proteins in a point of care setting to reduce cost associated with storage and transportation of therapeutic proteins.
For instance, companies such as MissionBio, NanoCellect Biomedical, RainDance Technologies and Sphere fluidics have implemented this technology in protein expression test.
Increase in demand for biologics to counter various genetic disorders and chronic diseases is one the major factors driving the research and sales of protein expression market. Biologics is a medicine produced from living organisms or contains components of living organisms such as protein, tissue, genes, allergens, cells, blood components, blood, and vaccines.
The increasing use of biologics (therapeutic protein and others) to cure chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions and genetic disorders, is increasing the demand for protein expression devices and equipment. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% globally, by the year 2020.
Hence the rising demand for biologics is driving the protein expression market. For instance, according to an article published by Chemistry World, analysts expect the biologics market to hold a market share of more than a quarter of the entire pharmaceutical market by 2020. The global biologics market is expected to grow at 9.9% during 2018-2024.
The Protein Expression market in the U.S. is governed by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that lays down a series of guidelines for the manufacturers and retailers of this industry. Within FDA, Center for Drug Evaluation and research (CDER) regulates biological products under FDA 101 which includes gene therapy products and vaccines. These regulations ensure quality, safety and efficacy of biological therapeutics products, and speed up innovations that make these products safer, and effective.
The US's FDA announced a fast-track initiative to review its drugs and biologics policy to speed the availability of therapies to patients with serious conditions, orphan drugs for rare disease, while preserving the safety and efficacy standards. FDA also removed a rule (Section 610.21 of the FDA code) which specified minimal potency limits for certain antibodies and antigens.
The European Medicines Agency has also introduced policies which include a provision to waive the scientific advice fee, which encourage more academic groups and small companies to propose candidates for biologics.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Protein Expression Market Characteristics
3. Protein Expression Market Trends and Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Protein Expression
5. Protein Expression Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Protein Expression Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Protein Expression Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Protein Expression Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Protein Expression Market, Segmentation by Protein Expression, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Yeast Expression
- Mammalian Expression
- Algae Expression
- Insect Expression
- Bacterial Expression
- Cell-free Expression
6.2. Global Protein Expression Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies
- Academic research
- Contract research organizations
6.3. Global Protein Expression Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Reagents
- Competent cells
- Expression vectors
- Services
- Instruments
6.4. Global Protein Expression Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Therapeutic
- Industrial
- Research
7. Protein Expression Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Protein Expression Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Protein Expression Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- New England Biolabs
- Promega Corporation
- Qiagen
- Takara Bio
- Merck KGaA
- Genscript Biotech Corporation
- Life Technologies Corporation
- Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
- Lucigen Corporation
- Synthetic Genomics Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson & Company
- Lonza Group Ltd
- Accelagen Inc.
- Geneva Biotech
- Viva Biotech
- Sengenics
- ARTES Biotechnology GmbH
- Addgene Inc
- Profacgen
- ProteoGenix
- Peak Proteins Ltd
- Domainex Ltd
- Jena Bioscience GmbH
- EMD Millipore
- Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iix75m
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005987/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
