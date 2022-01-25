Global Industrial Robots Markets Report 2021-2025 & 2030 Featuring ABB, Yaskawa, Kuka, Fanuc, Mitsubishi Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso, Nachi Fujikoshin, Epson, and Durr - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial robots market is expected grow from $47.52 billion in 2020 to $53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The market is expected to reach $75.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

Major players in the industrial robots market are ABB, Yaskawa, Kuka, Fanuc, Mitsubishi Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso, Nachi Fujikoshin, Epson, and Durr.

The industrial robots market consists of sales of robotic products and related services for the performance of a specific task. A robot is a programmable, mechanical device generally used in place of a person to perform dangerous or repetitive tasks with a high degree of accuracy. A robot has its control system and is not controlled by a machine.

The industrial robots market covered in this report is segmented by product type into articulated robots, linear robots, cylindrical robots, parallel robots, scara robots, and others. It is also segmented by end-user industry into automotive, electrical and electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, rubber & plastics, metals & machinery, others and by application into pick and plane, wielding and soldering, material handling, assembling, cutting and processing, and others.

High purchase and installation cost of industrial robots are expected to limit the growth of industrial robots market. A robot installation is very costly as it is not only for the purchase of the robot but also integration, programming and maintenance. This is a major challenge for Small and Medium-size Enterprise (SME) as they produce in low volumes and returns on investment will be a challenge.

Moreover, fast-changing consumer preference will also result in customization of a machine which will be again hard for SME to do so. According to RobotWorx, an industrial robot manufacturer cost of an average of new industrial robot ranges from $50,000 to $80,000 whereas it can go up to $100,000 to $150,000 as application specifics are added. Therefore, high purchase and installation of industrial robots are expected to limit the growth of industrial robots market.

Shortage of skilled workers is contributing to the growth of the industrial robots market. As there is an increase in production requirements and due to high demand manufacturers are not able to fulfill the supply due to a shortage of skilled labour. Shortage of skilled labour exists due to two main reasons, presence of unskilled worker and skilled workers but not available for work.

Automated mobile robots (AMR) is one of the recent trends of industrial robots market. AMR is a robot which is designed to move materials across a plant floor or through a warehouse without the aid and direction of a human worker. Floor cleaners, forklifts, pallet movers are examples of types of AMRs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industrial Robots Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Robots Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Industrial Robots

5. Industrial Robots Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Industrial Robots Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Industrial Robots Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Industrial Robots Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Industrial Robots Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Articulated Robots

Linear Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Parallel Robots

Scara Robots

Others

6.2. Global Industrial Robots Market, Segmentation by End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Rubber & Plastics

Metals & Machinery

Others

6.3. Global Industrial Robots Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Pick and Plane

Wielding and Soldering

Material Handling

Assembling

Cutting and Processing

Others

7. Industrial Robots Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Industrial Robots Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Industrial Robots Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Yaskawa

Kuka

Fanuc

Mitsusbishi Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

DENSO

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

EPSON

Durr; Universal Robots

Omron Adept

b+m Surface Systems

Staubli; Comau

Franka Emika

Omron Adept

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Robotiq

Schunk

PIAB

OnRobot

Cognex

Energid

Staubli Group

IGM

ST Robotics

CMA Robotics

Delta Electronics

Rethink Robotics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wau8ww.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005985/en/