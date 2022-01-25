Global Industrial Robots Markets Report 2021-2025 & 2030 Featuring ABB, Yaskawa, Kuka, Fanuc, Mitsubishi Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso, Nachi Fujikoshin, Epson, and Durr - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial robots market is expected grow from $47.52 billion in 2020 to $53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The market is expected to reach $75.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.
Major players in the industrial robots market are ABB, Yaskawa, Kuka, Fanuc, Mitsubishi Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso, Nachi Fujikoshin, Epson, and Durr.
The industrial robots market consists of sales of robotic products and related services for the performance of a specific task. A robot is a programmable, mechanical device generally used in place of a person to perform dangerous or repetitive tasks with a high degree of accuracy. A robot has its control system and is not controlled by a machine.
The industrial robots market covered in this report is segmented by product type into articulated robots, linear robots, cylindrical robots, parallel robots, scara robots, and others. It is also segmented by end-user industry into automotive, electrical and electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, rubber & plastics, metals & machinery, others and by application into pick and plane, wielding and soldering, material handling, assembling, cutting and processing, and others.
High purchase and installation cost of industrial robots are expected to limit the growth of industrial robots market. A robot installation is very costly as it is not only for the purchase of the robot but also integration, programming and maintenance. This is a major challenge for Small and Medium-size Enterprise (SME) as they produce in low volumes and returns on investment will be a challenge.
Moreover, fast-changing consumer preference will also result in customization of a machine which will be again hard for SME to do so. According to RobotWorx, an industrial robot manufacturer cost of an average of new industrial robot ranges from $50,000 to $80,000 whereas it can go up to $100,000 to $150,000 as application specifics are added. Therefore, high purchase and installation of industrial robots are expected to limit the growth of industrial robots market.
Shortage of skilled workers is contributing to the growth of the industrial robots market. As there is an increase in production requirements and due to high demand manufacturers are not able to fulfill the supply due to a shortage of skilled labour. Shortage of skilled labour exists due to two main reasons, presence of unskilled worker and skilled workers but not available for work.
Automated mobile robots (AMR) is one of the recent trends of industrial robots market. AMR is a robot which is designed to move materials across a plant floor or through a warehouse without the aid and direction of a human worker. Floor cleaners, forklifts, pallet movers are examples of types of AMRs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industrial Robots Market Characteristics
3. Industrial Robots Market Trends and Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Industrial Robots
5. Industrial Robots Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Industrial Robots Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Industrial Robots Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Industrial Robots Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Industrial Robots Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Articulated Robots
- Linear Robots
- Cylindrical Robots
- Parallel Robots
- Scara Robots
- Others
6.2. Global Industrial Robots Market, Segmentation by End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Food & Beverages
- Rubber & Plastics
- Metals & Machinery
- Others
6.3. Global Industrial Robots Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Pick and Plane
- Wielding and Soldering
- Material Handling
- Assembling
- Cutting and Processing
- Others
7. Industrial Robots Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Industrial Robots Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Industrial Robots Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Yaskawa
- Kuka
- Fanuc
- Mitsusbishi Electric
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- DENSO
- NACHI-FUJIKOSHI
- EPSON
- Durr; Universal Robots
- Omron Adept
- b+m Surface Systems
- Staubli; Comau
- Franka Emika
- Omron Adept
- Panasonic Corporation
- Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.
- Robotiq
- Schunk
- PIAB
- OnRobot
- Cognex
- Energid
- Staubli Group
- IGM
- ST Robotics
- CMA Robotics
- Delta Electronics
- Rethink Robotics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wau8ww.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005985/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.