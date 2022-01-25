Tod Hoyme to Lead Foodservice and On-Premise Business at Coke Florida

Today, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) announced the promotion of Tod R. Hoyme to Group Vice President, Foodservice and On-Premise (FSOP).

In his new role as Group Vice President, Hoyme will lead the execution of sales, business development, and account management for customers in all FSOP channels. His team includes Key Account and Intermediary Customer Relationship Management, inclusive of resellers, full line operators, and broadline distributors; Fountain Operations and Channel Development; and Vending Services operations. Prior to Coke Florida, Tod spent nearly 25 years with an integrated global packaging supplier, where he last served as Vice President of Beverage Sales.

"Tod is a results-driven executive who has made significant contributions to our enterprise-wide growth initiatives," said Thomas Benford, President and Chief Operating Officer of Coke Florida. "As one of the segments of our business that was hardest hit by the pandemic, we are confident in Tod's leadership to continue moving Foodservice and On-Premise forward."

Hoyme shared, "I am honored by the opportunity to not only grow as a leader in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space here at Coke Florida and to also support our very strong team that works hard as partners to our foodservice and vending customers, helping them to grow their businesses."

The Coke Florida FSOP business includes relationships and partnerships with customers in sports and entertainment such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the World Equestrian Center in Ocala; tourism, amusement, and recreation such as LEGOLAND® Florida Resort in Winter Haven; military and government organizations like the Army and Air Force Exchange Service; colleges and universities including the University of South Florida, University of Central Florida and the University of Miami; hospitality; and healthcare facilities.

Beginning his Coke Florida career in 2018 as Director, Foodservice and On-Premise, Hoyme most recently served as Vice President, Foodservice and On-Premise – Intermediaries where he led the execution of several key strategic initiatives. During his tenure, he has developed strong relationships with key partners and continues to introduce innovative execution strategies to grow and optimize the Coke Florida business. Since 2020, Hoyme has also provided leadership to the company's Vending Services operations, which includes unattended retail solutions, a strategic CPG focus of Coke Florida.

Hoyme holds a B.S. in Communications and Business from Texas Christian University and resides in Tampa with his wife Carrie.

About Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) is a family-owned independent Coca-Cola bottler. Coke Florida has an exclusive sales and distribution territory that covers over 21 million consumers across 47 Florida counties, and includes the major metropolitan markets of Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. Coke Florida markets, sells, manufactures, distributes, and merchandises over 600 products of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies. The company is the third largest privately held and the sixth largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The company is also one of the largest Black-owned businesses in the United States. Coke Florida was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

