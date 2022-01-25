Real Estate Partner Joins Sheppard Mullin in Los Angeles

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Levi Pinsky has joined the firm as a partner in the Real Estate and Land Use practice group based in the firm's Los Angeles office. He was most recently a partner at Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside, LLP.
"Our real estate practice is booming and we have clients all over the country who are coming to us with deals and complex financings that need to be effectively and efficiently managed. Levi has a perfect mix of experience to handle almost any situation," said Jon Newby, Sheppard Mullin's vice chairman.
Real Estate and Land Use practice group leader Nancy Scull added, "Levi is a highly skilled real estate attorney who has experience across a variety of industries and joins with a great set of clients. With his broad expertise, he is a very welcomed addition to our team."
Pinsky has represented institutional investors, leading banks, sophisticated family offices and smaller entrepreneurial owners across California and throughout the country in all aspects of real estate property ownership. Primarily a "dirt" real estate lawyer, he regularly negotiates and closes acquisitions, dispositions and financings of all real estate asset classes (industrial, multifamily, retail and office), including ground-up developments as well as transactions involving core assets and value-add opportunities.
Pinsky received his J.D. from Yale Law School, where he was an Editor of the Yale Law Journal and a Student Director of the Community Development Financial Institutions clinic, as well as a B.A., summa cum laude, from Brandeis University and an M.A., in English literature, from Columbia University.
About Sheppard Mullin's Real Estate and Land Use Practice Group
With more than 120 attorneys, Sheppard Mullin has one of the largest, most diverse and experienced real estate and land use practices of any AmLaw 50 firm. We represent builders, developers, investors, lenders, owners, retailers, major landowners, nonprofits and local agencies in key markets in the United States and internationally. We leverage the breadth of our experience, industry connections and market knowledge to deliver full-service counsel and holistic solutions to meet our clients' needs. Our attorneys work as a seamless team with a single goal – to help clients create value in an ever-changing environment.
About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Sheppard Mullin is a full-service AmLaw 50 firm with more than 1,000 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm's clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.
