Global Autoinjectors Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report 2022-2026: Technological Advancements Leading to Innovative Product Development - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global Autoinjectors Market was valued at USD 1.80 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 20.50% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 5.51 billion by 2026.

The demand for autoinjectors is witnessing growth due to the number of indications requiring immediate and emergency administration of interventional drugs such as anaphylaxis and multiple sclerosis, allows for self-administration of drugs, offers a safe alternative to conventional syringes, and the favorable reimbursement programs for these procedures.

Autoinjectors Market Dynamics:

The autoinjectors market is estimated to register significant growth in the forecast period on account of growing need for emergency administration of therapeutic drugs. As per the data provided by the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation, Atlas of MS, 3rd Edition, in 2020, the estimates of number of people living with MS worldwide has increased to 2.8 million in 2020.

The estimates presented a 30% increase from 2013 data. The 2020 global prevalence is 35.9 per 100,000 people. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a debilitating indication which usually presents at a highly productive stage of life and can massively impact the quality of life of patients. Even though there is no specific cure for the indication at present for the treatment of MS, many therapies such as AVONEX Pens are available in the market that help in controlling clinical exacerbations associated with MS.

Anaphylaxis is another indication that sets in rapidly and may even lead to death. It is a serious systemic hypersensitivity reaction that is usually rapid in onset and may cause death. It can be defined as a rapidly evolving, generalized, multi-system, allergic reaction. According to the data provided by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, allergies account for the sixth common cause of chronic illnesses in the US.

It further mentioned that more than 50 million people in the US suffer from different types of allergies in the country each year. As these allergies can manifest into anaphylactic shocks, they require immediate administration of epinephrine injections, which are also being sold in prefilled autoinjector form by certain companies.

An autoinjector device (AID) is a medical device that is employed in the administration of drug majorly in emergency situations. These devices are also utilized in the drug administration in chronic diseases. They help in the administration of drug commonly via subcutaneous or intramuscular routes. These injectors are also available in prefilled forms which are sold by pharmaceutical companies for specific indications such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, migraine among others.

Furthermore, the added advantages associated with the autoinjectors such as virtually painless administration of medication, cost effectiveness, reduced risk of needle stick accidents, and increased patient compliance in terms of helping people with needle phobia.

However, the availability of alternative products such as conventional needles and syringes in the market may restrain the growth of the autoinjectors market during the forecast period.

Autoinjectors Market Key Players:

Some of the key market players operating in the autoinjectors market includes BD, Ypsomed AG, Sonceboz, Phillips-Medisize, Nemera, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, GSK, Mylan Inc, Elcam Medical, Union Medico Injection Safety ApS, SHL Medical AG, Haselmeier, Owen Mumford Ltd, and others.

Recent Developmental Activities in Autoinjectors Market:

In May 2021, Phillips-Medisize, a Molex Company launched their Aria Smart Autoinjector Platform. This includes a small smart injectable device which features a reusable electronic drive unit and single-use disposable cassettes.

In January 2020, Teva Pharmaceuticals received the product approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the autoinjector for the delivery remanezumab, an anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide (anti-CGRP) approved for the prevention of migraine in adults.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Autoinjectors Market Report Introduction

2. Autoinjectors Market Executive Summary

2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2. Market at Glance

2.3. Competitive Assessment

2.4. Financial Benchmarking

3. Regulatory and Patent Analysis

3.1. The United States

3.2. Europe

3.2.1. Germany

3.2.2. France

3.2.3. Italy

3.2.4. Spain

3.2.5. U.K.

3.3. Japan

4. Autoinjectors Market Key Factors Analysis

4.1. Autoinjectors Market Drivers

4.1.1. Rising Prevalence of Indications Requiring Emergency Medication Administration

4.1.2. Ease of Self Administration of Drugs

4.1.3. Benefits Over Syringes

4.1.4. Technological Advancements Leading to Innovative Product Development

4.2. Autoinjectors Market Restraints and Challenges

4.2.1. Availability of Alternative Products

4.2.2. Less Awareness Regarding Autoinjectors in Developing Economies

4.3. Autoinjectors Market Opportunities

4.3.1. Targeting Emerging Markets for Product Launches

4.3.2. Product Improvement in Terms of Safety

5. Autoinjectors Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.3. Threat of New Entrants

5.4. Threat of Substitutes

5.5. Competitive Rivalry

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Autoinjectors Market

7. Autoinjectors Market Layout

7.1. By Product Type

7.1.1. Disposable

7.1.2. Reusable

7.2. By Type

7.2.1. Prefilled

7.2.2. Fillable

7.3. By Portability

7.3.1. Handheld

7.3.2. Wearable

7.4. By Application

7.4.1. Rheumatoid Arthritis

7.4.2. Diabetes

7.4.3. Anaphylaxis

7.4.4. Multiple Sclerosis

7.4.5. Others

7.5. By End User

7.5.1. Hospitals

7.5.2. Clinics

7.5.3. Others

7.6. By Geography

8. Autoinjectors Market Global Company Share Analysis - Key 3-5 Companies

9. Autoinjectors Market Company and Product Profiles

9.1. BD

9.2. Ypsomed AG

9.3. Sonceboz

9.4. Phillips-Medisize

9.5. Nemera

9.6. Haselmeier

9.7. Teva Pharmaceuticals

9.8. Amgen

9.9. SHL Medical AG

9.10. Union Medico Injection Safety ApS

9.11. Elcam Medical

9.12. Mylan Inc

9.13. NOVARTIS

9.14. Owen Mumford Ltd.

9.15. GSK

10. Project Approach

10.1. Secondary Sources

10.2. Primary Sources

10.3. Data Triangulation

10.4. Key Expert Opinions

11. KOL Views

