Beach Front Property Management Expands Client Base by 38%

Plans for Additional Growth Include Strategic Acquisitions Over the Next Few Years

Beach Front Property Management, Inc., ("Beach Front"), a premier third-party property management service provider, recently expanded its business by 38% by welcoming new clients from two area property management companies, RTI Properties, Inc., Gardena, and Professional Real Estate Consultants, Inc., (PRC) Inglewood -- representing more than 2,923 units, bringing its current portfolio to 10,560 units in 656 apartment communities. Beach Front Property Management now stands as one of the largest privately owned property management firms in California.

"Our five-year plan remains to reach our goal of 20,000 units under management by 2024," said Kyle Kazan, founder and chairman of Beach Front. "By continuing to expand and grow strategically, we will be able to better serve our clients with more resources, leverage economies of scale, and absorb any unexpected hits to the economy."

According to Kazan, even during the past two years of economic uncertainty, eviction moratoriums, and other regulations, Beach Front's rent collections have remained at approximately 93%, and are expected to improve and normalize when the economy stabilizes after the pandemic. Kazan credits Beach Front's continued success to implementing the latest technologies and legal compliance practices, as well as its people-centered approach to property management. With an expanding roster of clients, Beach Front recently hired more than 100 employees, growing the company's staff to more than 375 professionals. Kazan stated that "given the dynamic political environment and ever-changing regulations, sophisticated property management has never been more essential for the success of investment property investors."

Kazan confirms there's more growth in store for Beach Front. "We're looking ahead to new opportunities in 2022 and ready to expand the Beach Front family."

About Beach Front Property Management, Inc.

Beach Front Property Management, Inc., was founded in 1999 by Kyle Kazan, chairman, to provide quality third-party property management services. The company manages more than 10,500 units in apartment communities and commercial buildings, primarily in Southern California. Beach Front's unique approach to property management includes operating from a property owner's mindset, overseeing repositioning and construction, providing an experienced in-house maintenance team, sophisticated accounting, and legal compliance. Beach Front believes that better property management creates better lives for the entire community from residents to property owners and employees.

For more information: BeachFrontPropertyManagement.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005533/en/