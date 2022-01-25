Liberty Wealth Advisors Chooses Riskalyze for Enterprise Relationship

Riskalyze, the industry-leading risk-centric wealth management platform serving tens of thousands of financial advisors, and Liberty Wealth Advisors today announced an enterprise agreement to deliver its team of financial advisors access to Riskalyze's risk alignment and portfolio analytics platform. A technology-forward, independent RIA that manages nearly $1.8B in assets for more than 700 high-net-worth families, trusts, and nonprofit organizations across the country, Liberty Wealth offers a full spectrum of financial advisory and wealth planning services supported by low-cost, tax-efficient, globally diversified portfolios.

Leveraging Riskalyze across its advisory team provides Liberty Wealth with a unified solution to manage and measure risk in client portfolios and, using the Risk Number®, enables the firm to better communicate the concept of risk to stay better aligned on clients' financial futures. Leading with a conservative, long-term investment approach, Liberty Wealth will lean on Riskalyze to demonstrate to both clients and prospects how its portfolio management strategies protect and grow their wealth.

"One of the biggest mistakes I see in our industry is focusing too much on returns, and not enough on risk," said James S. Gladney, Chairman and CEO at Liberty Wealth Advisors. "Riskalyze gives us a best-in-class technology that enables our advisors to have discussions around risk in easy-to-understand terms. It's our fiduciary responsibility to help our clients make the smartest investment decisions possible. Working with Aaron and his team at Riskalyze empowers us to easily do that."

Riskalyze and Liberty Wealth are aligned in the concepts of servant leadership and fiduciary financial advice; the financial planning and wealth management needs of clients come first. It is this shared belief that brought the two firms together to grow their partnership.

"Jim and his team have built Liberty Wealth Advisors into an incredible firm with an exemplary reputation as a service-oriented organization, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with them," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "Their commitment to bringing advisors and their clients the most comprehensive services delivered via a technology-forward approach is a model for the future of the profession."

Riskalyze's enterprise agreement with Liberty Wealth Advisors follows the highly anticipated launch of its quantitative investment research engine called Discovery that finds ETFs, mutual funds, and other securities based on an investor's Risk Number® and the investment's Riskalyze GPA®, within seconds. This announcement comes on the heels of Riskalyze's recent appointments of Laurie Schultz and Tricia Rothschild as its new Board Chair and Board Member, respectively.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.

About Liberty Wealth Advisors

Headquartered in Naples, FL, Liberty Wealth Advisors is a national, full-service provider of integrated wealth planning and investment management services led by James S. Gladney. Driven by the principles of Servant Leadership, Liberty Wealth Advisors places its clients' best interests first and works with each of its more than 700 high-net-worth families, trusts, and nonprofit organizations to create a customized wealth planning solution. For more than 30 years, Liberty Wealth Advisors has developed deep relationships with clients to bring them proactive advice and guidance. For more information, visit libertywealthadvisors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005508/en/