Procurify Empowers Mission-driven Organizations to Decentralize Spending With Launch of Spending Card and Lucrative Cash Back Program

Procurify, the leading all-in-one spend management solution for mid-market organizations, today announced the release of Procurify spending card. To celebrate, customers can take advantage of the organization's Cash Back Blitz Program and earn 3% cash back on spending card and 1% cash back on bill pay transactions, making Procurify the most attractive spending card provider on the market.

Designed to decentralize and speed up spending, Procurify's new reloadable physical and virtual prepaid spending cards dramatically further its goal to make spending smart and simple for mission-driven organizations. Spending card is offered as a free feature of the Procurify Spend Management Platform and is available to all eligible Procurify customers.

"Procurify spending card empowers our customers to do more with their money in 2022," said Aman Mann, Co-Founder and CEO at Procurify. "Decentralized teams – which are more and more common as organizations shift to work-from-home – can purchase faster, administrative teams can manage spend smarter, and accounting teams can reconcile quicker. All of this helps our customers achieve even greater success and propels them forward on their journey to accomplish their missions."

Spending card is a fee-free, low-risk way for teams to decentralize spending and purchase what they need, when they need it. With spending card, finance and operations teams can streamline purchasing timelines and guarantee compliance, all while retaining administrative control. Most importantly, spending card lets organizations safely scale their spending without losing visibility into the who, what, where, why, and when of each and every purchase.

To celebrate the launching of spending card, eligible Procurify customers can participate in Procurify's Cash Back Blitz Program, offering 3% cash back on all spending card purchases.

"Our Cash Back Blitz Program rewards our customers with some of the highest rates of cash back in the market," explained Alicia Bedard, VP of Marketing at Procurify. "For every dollar spent using spending card and bill pay, our customers earn cash back, which they can reinvest to fuel their growth and get closer to achieving their goals. This program highlights Procurify's commitment to supporting mission-driven organizations and helps them create an even greater impact in their respective industries."

As part of the program, Procurify customers can also gain early access to the company's comprehensive accounts payable system and world wide payments platform as part of the Bills Beta. Customers participating in the beta will earn 1% cash back on all bill pay transactions.

About Procurify

Procurify is a leading all-in-one spend management solution that helps organizations deliver tracking, accountability, and end-to-end workflows for expenses and spending. Organizations can request, approve, and track spend through real-time data, streamlined workflows, and valuable insights while driving operational efficiencies and business growth.

Procurify has managed over US$18 billion dollars of organizational spend around the world and integrates with major ERP accounting systems such as NetSuite and QuickBooks Online.

