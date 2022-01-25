Following Its Recent Annual Updates: IR-Med Announces OTCQB Up-listing: "A Significant Achievement for the Company"

IR-Med ("IR-Med or the "Company") IRME is pleased to announce that IR-Med has been approved by OTC Markets to up-list from Pink Sheet to the OTCQB tier after IR-Med satisfied the required uplist criteria. Effective as of February 1st, 2022, IR-Med will trade on the OTCQB exchange under its current symbol "IRME".

The OTCQB is a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

"We are extremely pleased to report that we have met all qualifications to up-list to the OTCQB tier", said CEO Dr. Rom Eliaz, "The OTCQB listing is an important component to our strategy to further acquaint investors with our Company and our capabilities. The OTCQB listing provides enhanced transparency for our shareholders and investors alike, providing us with necessary transition as we expand our efforts to reach out globally."

About IR-Med

IR-Med Inc., is developing non-invasive spectrographic analysis technology, allowing healthcare professions to detect and measure different molecules in the blood and in human tissue in real-time without any invasive procedures. The first product under development is, a handheld optical monitoring device that is being developed to support early detection of pressure injuries (PI) to the skin and underlying tissue, regardless of skin tone and which calibrated personally to each patient's skin, primarily caused by prolonged pressure associated with bed confinement. IR-med skin-device-interphase development of personalized medical devices allows high accuracy readings from the human body in a non-invasive method.

Currently, IR-med holds patents protecting its innovation in the noninvasive tissue analysis, and in the modeling and analysis of subcutaneous tissue. The company is in preliminary process of examining the filing of additional patents applications.

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of IR-Med are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the sufficiency or working capital and our ability to raise the capital needed to fund our development efforts, timing of product development, FDA approval/clearance of products in development, customer acceptance of our products in the market, the introduction of competitive products, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, commercialization and technological difficulties, and the other risks identified in the S-1 resale registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

