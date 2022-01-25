ArkX Labs Collaborates with Sensory for Enhanced Speech Recognition

ArkX Laboratories, a leading provider of advanced far-field voice capture and speech recognition technology, announced an expanded collaboration with voice and vision AI leader, Sensory, to incorporate its advanced speech recognition, natural language understanding, voice biometrics, wake words, facial recognition, and sound identification technologies with ArkX's production-ready EveryWord™ touchless voice solutions. New capabilities will allow for ultra-low power "always listening" and natural-language touchless control, providing OEM's the ultimate flexibility for deployment. This includes a preset library of popular tuned wake words, support for two dozen languages/dialects, as well as the ability to create custom OEM-branded wake words. Typical deployments include consumer electronics applications including appliances, robotics, automotive, wearables, toys, IoT, and various home electronics.

"Brands increasingly want to create their own branded voice experiences for their customers," said Eric Bauswell, CEO of ArkX Labs. "Working with Sensory, we have integrated a powerful set of advanced capabilities that enable OEMs to disrupt the status quo of "good enough" to deliver cutting edge speech recognition performance to their customers."

"Voice adoption continues to grow rapidly, and brands are always exploring ways to streamline the process of integrating a convenient voice UX into their products," said Todd Mozer, Sensory's CEO. "Working with ArkX Labs provides the industry a turn-key solution for integrating advanced speech recognition capabilities into their products that can enable OEM-brand-specific wake words and other attractive advanced feature sets."

The EveryWord™ Ultra portfolio consists of an Audio Front End (AFE) Voice Processing Module, an Integrated Voice Module (SOM + Audio Board w/AFE), and an AVS Development Kit qualified by Amazon Voice Service (AVS). The advanced audio and voice technology enable enhanced human-to-human and human-to-machine speech recognition and superior performance for OEMs and start-ups who want to bring their voice-enabled smart products and devices to market. EveryWord™ outperforms other existing OEM solutions by capturing voice commands from three times (3X) the standard distance of competitors' offerings, around corners, in noisy and reflective environments, and without lowering playback volume. Additionally, EveryWord™ technology provides the unique ability to identify and suppress speech from TV or other single-point noise sources. ArkX solutions are production-ready and pre-qualified by Amazon Voice Service (AVS) to mitigate risk, reduce development costs and accelerate time-to-market.

ArkX Laboratories is a joint venture between product development pioneer Surfaceink and consumer electronics manufacturer Ark Electronics USA, created to bring an exceptional voice experience to the marketplace.

For more information, visit arkxlbs.com, or contact Bill Kamper at bill@simplifiedsolutions.biz

