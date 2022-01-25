NASCAR® Partners with Tech Solutions Provider Southern Computer Warehouse

Company Brings Additional Tech Experience to the Industry as Official Partner of NASCAR

National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC ("NASCAR") continues to deliver on its commitment to evolve the racing industry through technology innovation, announcing today that Southern Computer Warehouse (SCW) has become the Official Technology Value-Added Reseller of NASCAR in a multi-year partnership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005875/en/

In addition to its Official Partnership, SCW joins the NASCAR Technology Partner Platform, helping to furnish a future-forward and innovative technology approach to NASCAR with other industry leaders.

"SCW brings a vast array of technology products and solutions to NASCAR as a successful value-added reseller in the tech industry," said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, NASCAR Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. "Through this partnership, we're able to expand our Technology Partner Platform, encouraging additional collaboration with our partners as we help shape the direction of the sport's future."

"We are excited to partner with NASCAR and showcase our industry leading technology offering through the world's most exciting sport," said Joseph Gabriel, founder and CEO of SCW. "As we approach $1 billion in total company sales, the partnership serves as a sincere ‘thank you' to our customers and manufacturing partners, many of whom are dedicated NASCAR fans. We look forward to showing our appreciation to them through special NASCAR events and offerings and demonstrating to millions of fans why SCW is ‘Where America Gets I.T.'"

SCW is a value-added reseller of technology products and services with manufacturing partnerships across more than 3,000 brands. It will provide NASCAR access to its more than one million IT hardware and software products, collaborating with NASCAR and other Official Partners to find more ways to leverage technology in the industry.

The NASCAR Technology Partner Platform was created in August 2021 as a way to connect tech leaders from around the globe in a collaborative and fast-paced environment that serves as an incubator for new ideas, case studies, relationships and efficiencies. More than 30 leading-edge companies participated in the program's inaugural event at Daytona International Speedway, including NASCAR Official Partners Xfinity, Comcast Business, Verizon and Amazon Web Services.

About NASCAR:

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty's Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR').

About Southern Computer Warehouse:

Southern Computer Warehouse is an Atlanta-based value-added reseller of technology products and solutions serving education, healthcare, government and other industries throughout the U.S. It has manufacturing partnerships with more than 3,000 brands, which provides customers with more than one million IT hardware and software products. The company is committed to providing unmatched, personalized customer care, as well as cost-effective and project-specific solutions, to address customers' technology needs. For more information, visit www.scw.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005875/en/