Chicago's Holly Waldhoff Joins Alliant's Employee Benefits Group

Waldhoff to bring consultative expertise to create tailored employee benefits solutions for a diverse range of clients
Alliant has added employee benefits consultant Holly Waldhoff as Vice President within its Employee Benefits Group. Based in Chicago, Waldhoff will create a full range of strategic employee benefits solutions for a diverse portfolio of clients.
"Holly's expertise across multiple facets of the benefits landscape will serve as a powerful resource for our team in Chicago as we continue to grow and expand," said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. "She is a goal-oriented professional who strives to get the best results, and her experience working with companies across a range of industries and sizes will bring great value for our clients across the region."
Prior to joining Alliant, Waldhoff was a Voluntary Workplace Benefits Representative with an international insurance, employee benefits, and consulting firm. In this position, she managed a national portfolio of small and large groups, specializing in school systems, public entities, unions, and associations.
Waldhoff is a results-driven consultant who partners with clients and carriers to deliver strategic benefits programs that maximize productivity and drive value. She has more than two decades of experience in the fields of marketing, business development, sales training, and benefits consulting. She also has extensive experience managing benefits programs for organizations in a post-acquisition environment.
Waldhoff is attaining her Certified Employee Benefits Specialist (CEBS) designation and has a background in business development, market development, customer service, training, and sales automation conversion. She can be reached at (312) 925-4447 or at Holly.Waldhoff@alliant.com.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.
