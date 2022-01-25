Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC Unveils New Brand Identity

Alternative Asset Manager Marks the Culmination of Years of Transformative and Forward-Looking Investment Practices

Redesigns Entire Digital Platform to Enhance Client Experience

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC ("Weiss" or the "Firm"), a global asset manager with more than 40 years of experience through its predecessor firm, today revealed a new corporate brand and refreshed visual identity. The new branding reflects Weiss' growth and evolution over the last several years as it has further cemented itself as a leading alternative money manager for institutions, financial advisors, and individual investors.

"We're excited to share our new and enhanced brand with our colleagues, clients, consultants and partners," said Jordi Visser, President and Chief Investment Officer of Weiss. "The Firm has undergone a unique transformation over the last several years as we've enhanced our data science and technology capabilities to complement our fundamental investment approach. This 'human+machine' approach has led to a rebirth for the Firm, and we're thrilled to share a brand vision that better reflects who we are, what we do and why, and where we're going."

To further the client-first mentality that has become a Weiss hallmark, the Firm has invested heavily in its Investor Relations and Marketing efforts in order to deepen their relationship with clients and the greater investment community. These efforts include its new education-oriented podcast, In Search of Green Marbles. In a world disrupted by exponential innovation, a major shift in the US-China relationship, and historically low interest rates, the podcast seeks to provide valuable, differentiated insights (green marbles) that aim to help investors see through the noise in today's chaotic environment. The Firm's predecessor was launched in 1978 by George Weiss. Weiss, known as a market neutral pioneer, currently employs over 100 people, and manages approximately $4 billion in client assets across a variety of investment products. The different offerings reflect the Firm's desire to make its expertise in alternatives universally accessible.

In addition to its flagship hedge fund, investors can access Weiss' market neutral investment approach through one of the fastest-growing liquid alternative mutual funds, the Weiss Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund (WEISX), or via a UCITS fund launched in partnership with Lumyna, the Lumyna-Weiss Multi-Strategy UCITS Fund, which registered one of the most successful product launches on the Lumyna platform last year.

"When I first opened our doors, I never imagined the company would grow into what it is today," said George Weiss. "Watching my colleagues maintain the high level of ethics and transparency that was built into the foundation of the Firm, while at the same time preparing for the future and always adapting for the benefit of our clients has been inspiring. Transitioning a 40-year-old company in an industry not known for change is no easy feat, and I'm honored to work alongside such talented and committed professionals."

About Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss is a global asset management Firm that oversees approximately $4 billion on behalf of institutions, financial advisors, and individual investors. Recognized as a pioneer in the market neutral space, Weiss, from its earliest iterations in 1978 through today, has developed a reputation for its focus on market neutral alternatives, innovative data analytics, and compelling thought leadership.

For more information, please visit please visit www.gweiss.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005887/en/