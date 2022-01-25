Keysight Unveils Self-Service Enterprise Agreement Licensing Portal

Enables customers to control deployment of Keysight's software portfolio
Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today unveiled a new self-service Enterprise Agreement Licensing portal. The portal is an enhancement to the Keysight Software Manager system, Keysight's customer-facing software licensing web resource, which enables Enterprise Agreement customers to control their software subscriptions and improve return on investment.
As organizations move through their digital transformation, they need new approaches to deploying products and managing their software environments. Enterprise software agreements offer customers flexible access, high license utilization, predictable cost, scalability and price protection.
Keysight's new Enterprise Agreement Licensing portal streamlines and automates software license administration for the company's broad software product portfolio available in a subscription business model. Products eligible for purchase in a software Enterprise Agreement license pool include:
- PathWave design and test tools
- RF signal generation and analysis tools
- Instrument applications for oscilloscopes, bit error rate testers, and network analyzers
- Data analytics tools for waveform, manufacturing, and measurement analysis
- Wireless test and network analysis tools
- Network visibility and security tools
- Software test automation tools
Software operations staff, including software license administrators, lab managers, system administrators, IT, security, network operations managers and CAD managers, use the Enterprise Agreement Licensing portal to provision and optimize their license pool through a new 24/7, self-service access workflow. It offers customers the following benefits:
- Automation replaces manual license management processes (software provisioning, host assignment and management) with automated processes controlled independently by the customer.
- Improved customer experience simplifies the Enterprise Agreement licensing experience by streamlining license pool provisioning and re-mixing steps.
- Operational efficiency by digitally transforming software operations to enhance productivity and improve software management processes.
"Keysight continues to improve the customer experience with our products, as well as through infrastructure innovations in the end-to-end software licensing process," said Nilesh Kamdar, software business and operations director at Keysight. "Keysight's self-service Enterprise Agreement Licensing portal delivers an automated approach that helps software administrators save time and money, while improving their productivity in reaching key digital transformation objectives."
For more information, visit http://www.keysight.com/find/software-enterprise-agreement.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies KEYS, visit us at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
