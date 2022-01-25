BlueCrest Launches New Financial Services Offering

BlueCrest, the global leader in the high-volume postal and parcel automation market, is today announcing the launch of BlueCrest Financial Services. BlueCrest Financial Services is a new offering that provides flexible financing tailored to each client's unique business needs.

With BlueCrest Financial Services, all BlueCrest solutions are now more flexible and accessible to clients—regardless of budget. Customized and bundled solutions allow clients to finance an entire solution, including equipment, software, accessories, services, and maintenance all in one, easy-to-manage monthly payment to best meet the cashflow needs of clients. Working with a proven partner, BlueCrest Financial Services will make it easier than ever for clients to acquire our advanced systems technology to keep their operation running at peak performance needed to drive business growth.

"Our customers are in the midst of a transformation due to the post-Covid spike in business, offset by numerous challenges in the supply chain, labor market, and overall cost increases," said Carl Amacker, Chief Marketing Officer at BlueCrest. "By adding a more robust financial offering to our solution suite, we are providing yet another way for our customers to access BlueCrest solutions to help offset many challenges in the market."

Among the services offered, clients can utilize True Leases which pay for only the use of the equipment, Full Payout Lease which transfer the equipment to the client when the lease is completed, as well as traditional loans that pay for the equipment over time without the large cash outlay upfront.

For more information on BlueCrest Financial Services, please visit https://bluecrestfinancialservices.com/

About BlueCrest

BlueCrest is the global leader in enterprise print, mail, and customer communications. With a comprehensive line of software, printers, inserters, sorters, and parcel solutions—and a renewed commitment to providing innovative software solutions—BlueCrest serves clients around the world. For more information visit www.BlueCrestInc.com/.

