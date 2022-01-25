Belkin Unites With Jamf and MATTER to Promote Active Learning, Problem Solving, and Creativity in Education Experience

Leading tech company donates critical electronic accessories to MATTER Innovation Hub locations around the world

Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today announces its collaboration with Jamf JAMF, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and global nonprofit MATTER to equip MATTER Innovation Hubs around the world with Belkin electronics in a joint mission to empower active learning with the latest technologies. Belkin products are being utilized in MATTER Innovation Hubs in Afghanistan, Senegal, Uganda, Haiti, Zimbabwe, and newly opened St. James Middle and High School location in St. James, Minnesota.

"Education and community are key north stars for Belkin and we are grateful for the opportunity to work in synergy with Jamf and MATTER," said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin International. "Our mission statement is to make people's lives better, easier and more fulfilling through the power of technology and what better group of people to serve than the children of the world. To promote an empowering learning environment for the next generation of leaders – I can't think of a more impactful way to start 2022."

"In the MATTER Innovation Hub program, we utilize the best technology in the world to unlock the full creative power of students," stated Jeremy Newhouse, Chief of Financial Strategy & Africa Projects for MATTER. "We are pleased to partner with Belkin as an industry leader in quality technology."

The MATTER Innovation Hub is the result of a collaborative partnership between Jamf and MATTER. Implemented via mobile station, portable pod or permanent center, the Innovation Hubs are designed to promote active learning, problem solving, and creativity in a student-centered learning environment, for kids with limited or no access to critical skills and education for their future success.

Belkin is donating the following adapters, headphone splitters, cables and screen protectors to worldwide MATTER Innovation Hub locations which are critical for a technology-empowered learning environment:

For more information on the MATTER Innovation Hub, please visit https://www.matter.ngo/what-we-do/innovation-hub/.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity and audio solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

About MATTER

MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers, dreamers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, activating healthy eating for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 40 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER. Learn more at www.matter.ngo.

