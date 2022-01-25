Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Expands Its Presence in Charlotte, North Carolina

Global Real Estate Brokerage Adds Additional Location in Southeastern Region Welcoming Local Renowned Residential and Commercial Agents

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, is pleased to announce its further expansion in the Southeastern Region with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties. This marks the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand's continued growth with its 23rd franchised office location in the state of North Carolina.

The brokerage owned and operated by local industry veterans, Kathleen and Jim Rebhan, specializes in residential and commercial real estate, relocation services, property management, corporate homes, REO and short-sale transactions. The company also boasts a Senior Preferred Services Division and is recognized as a federally certified diversity supplier for real estate services.

"We are thrilled to continue to serve buyers and sellers in the counties of Mecklenburg, Union, Iredell, Gaston, Cabarrus, Lancaster and York, but now under the distinguished Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices name," said Kathleen Rebhan, Owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties. "As a brokerage, we understand that leveraging the global brand name, as well as the support of its parent companies, would position our company competitively in the Charlotte market."

"Kathleen, Jim and the whole Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties firm bring a consumer-centric approach that strongly aligns with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand," said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "The brokerage believes that as Forever Agents they're doing more than marketing homes, they are also marketing overall lifestyles to many people in the region, and particularly Charlotte, the Carolinas represent where forever begins."

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' active referral and relocation networks, and its "FOREVER Cloud" technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The brand also provides an exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members' premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

The full-service brokerage is proud to be federally certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Greater Women's Business Council® (GWBC®) a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, "Kathleen, Jim and their team are highly respected in the metropolitan Charlotte marketplace, and we're looking forward to helping them grow throughout the region."

Another reason why Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is such a natural fit to become an important Charlotte based member of the Berkshire Hathaway Home Services global network, is that they are true lifestyle ambassadors on behalf of the region the company serves. Just one of the many examples of their love of and commitment to greater Charlotte is their widely acclaimed Welcome to Charlotte video.

Charlotte, North Carolina is known as the "Queen City," and has been named one of the "Top 10 best U.S. cities in which to live" by Money magazine and ranked "No.1 in the country" for its pro-business attitude by Fortune magazine. Charlotte is headquarters to many Fortune 500 companies and, as a national hub with global reach, Charlotte draws a wide diversity of business and lifestyle interests. It features historic neighborhoods like Dilworth and Myers Park, uptown urban developments and prestigious country club developments such as Longview, Quail Hollow, Carmel, Piper Glen, Providence Country Club and Ballantyne.

For more information visit: https://www.bhhseliteproperties.com/

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is a local full-service real estate company specializing in residential, commercial, property management and relocation services. Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company facilitates the needs of buyers and sellers throughout the Charlotte area including the counties of Mecklenburg, Union, Iredell, Gaston, Cabarrus, Lancaster and York. It also handles the popular communities surrounding Lake Norman and Lake Wylie.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, India and the Bahamas. In 2020, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $138 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.

