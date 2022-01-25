Qumulo Unveils Top Unstructured Data Storage Predictions for 2022

Growth in unstructured data, focus on cloud infrastructure, and simplification of data access and management will continue to drive innovation

Qumulo, the breakthrough leader in radically simplifying enterprise file data storage and management across hybrid cloud environments, today revealed its top unstructured data storage predictions. Based on insights from customers, partners, analysts and industry thought leaders, Qumulo anticipates that as unstructured data continues its rapid growth, enterprises will more readily embrace the cloud, adopt solutions that simplify complexity and tackle legacy challenges around performance, cost and access to data.

"Unstructured data is at the heart of the human experience," said Bill Richter, CEO of Qumulo. "It's the foundation of developing the vaccine for COVID-19, creating box office hits, and automating cars. Unstructured data accumulation will soon become an avalanche, so businesses need new tools and techniques to store and manage it simply."

Qumulo forecasts the following major industry trends will emerge in 2022:

As unstructured data continues to grow, enterprises will need better ways to power innovation: The growth of file data is rapidly outpacing enterprises' ability to manage it. Without the right technologies in place, businesses cannot stay competitive in the market. Over the next year, there will be a greater need for storing file data in reliable namespaces and managing it across multiple repositories — in the cloud or on-prem — with impressive scalability, performance and cost savings.

Unstructured data will play a central role in alleviating the global supply chain challenge: Factories around the world are being called to increase production in the face of workforce shortages, and increasingly will turn to automation. To increase output, producers leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and computer vision on their production lines to instantly detect and prevent product defects. Shipping providers harness large-scale video surveillance for loss prevention and physical security. Ports and logistics providers use geospatial imaging to monitor their environments, detect weather patterns, and ensure products get to destinations on time.

The intersection of life sciences and healthcare will fuel unstructured data growth: The COVID-19 pandemic has shed a light on the need to accelerate collaboration across academia, the pharmaceutical industry, and government. Modern drug discovery leverages genomics, proteomics, and other unstructured data-intensive approaches to accelerate outcomes. At the front lines of patient care, healthcare organizations face unprecedented demands with limited resources. They must modernize their data infrastructure and remove unnecessary manual burden from front-line healthcare workers to focus on patient outcomes.

Unstructured data workloads will be more reliant on the cloud: Data management used to be a difficult process for big enterprises. Over the next year, file workloads will move to the cloud en masse from legacy on-premise solutions and systems. The cloud delivers benefits like scalability and flexibility when it comes to storing, managing and running massive unstructured data workloads. Customers seeking the elasticity, global reach and advanced services available from cloud providers will push many organizations to migrate their workloads.

Bringing data to life will drive differentiation and competitive advantage for enterprise companies: Many organizations around the globe have massive amounts of unstructured data across multiple environments. Some of it is cold data that contains actionable, intelligent information that isn't being utilized. Moving forward, there will be an increased emphasis on how businesses bring all of their data to life to drive the creation of products and solutions that deliver value, simply. The innovations we rely on — from the genome research to develop the COVID-19 vaccine to rendering animated films — all come from unstructured data. Enterprises will unlock their data to gain a competitive advantage and fuel innovation.

Business continuity and disaster recovery solutions will be crucial in guarding against and reacting to ransomware threats: Today's enterprises and IT departments face mounting pressure to defend against ransomware attacks and in cases where data is compromised, resume business operations as quickly as possible. In 2022 and beyond, data protection and backup will be a core part of an enterprise's cohesive IT infrastructure strategy to protect its data against surface threats. Data-driven IT departments will need to be armed with powerful, built-in security controls to minimize the attack surface and have second-site recovery options in place that are future-proof and cost-effective.

In the ever-changing world of unstructured data storage, more data growth means more business growth — with the right technology. The data industry will continue to create solutions that meet customers exactly where they are, with exactly what they need. To learn more about how Qumulo is helping enterprises manage massive amounts of data across the world, contact us today.

