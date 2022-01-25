WittKieffer Launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Services

Executive Search Firm Taps Philip Burton to Lead Offering in Providing DEI Expertise and Coaching to Global Client Base

WittKieffer, a leading global executive search firm dedicated exclusively to organizations that improve the quality of life in healthcare, education and the life sciences, today announced the launch of the firm's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) suite of services and the hiring of DEI Practice Leader Philip Burton. The introduction of these services further advances WittKieffer's commitment to placing and developing qualified, diverse executive leaders in the industries in which the company serves and helping clients to create and maintain leadership cultures that are inclusive and equitable.

The new DEI services enhance WittKieffer's leadership solutions, supporting clients in their journey to transform their organizations and their communities. These new services include Organizational Implicit Bias Training and Multicultural Coaching. Organizational Implicit Bias Training facilitates exploration of individual biases that may affect decision making, judgments, and interpersonal interactions, and equips participants with behavioral strategies to identify and mitigate the harmful impact of bias on behavior. Multicultural Coaching is designed for executives and emphasizes the awareness of and respect for differences among individuals. Leaders who consistently demonstrate multicultural sensitivity are eager to leverage their positions of power to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion within their organizations. The content of these services was developed in partnership with a team of highly trained business psychologists at the St. Louis-based firm CMA Global. WittKieffer plans to expand its DEI offerings in the coming months.

"WittKieffer is proud to be a leader in supporting its client organizations in their diversity, equity and inclusion goals and initiatives. Launching our DEI services is another sign of our firm's continued commitment toward helping clients hire and develop diverse leaders who can make meaningful, positive change within their organizations, throughout their communities and society," said Andrew Chastain, president and CEO of WittKieffer. "We are thrilled to welcome Philip Burton as DEI leader and know that his expertise and passion for creating a better, more inclusive world will be an invaluable resource for our clients and the entire WittKieffer team."

Based in Chicago, Burton brings vast experience in healthcare and diversity leadership consulting to his role. As head of WittKieffer's DEI services, Burton will work to ensure that diversity-related initiatives are integrated into all aspects of WittKieffer's executive search and leadership consulting services. Prior to joining WittKieffer, he served as the managing director at healthcare-focused consulting firm The Exeter Group, where he helped transition the organization's focus from executive search to broader healthcare consulting and organizational development services. Additionally, Burton is active in several healthcare leadership associations. He has served as a board member for the National Association of Health Services Executives, is co-chair for the Chicago Health Executive Forum's DEI committee, and is affiliated with the American College of Healthcare Executives, the National Association of Latino Healthcare Executives, the American Hospital Association's Institute for Diversity and Health Equity, and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are sources of strength and differentiating factors for today's leading organizations. WittKieffer has supported its clients for decades in building diverse, dynamic leadership teams. The launch of a dedicated DEI suite of services expands our capabilities in recruiting diversity leaders and fostering diverse, inclusive workplaces at our client organizations," said Burton. "Further, we will expand our own internal efforts to be a firm that lives by the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion and strives to be a model organization with exemplary practices and processes."

To learn more about WittKieffer's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion services, visit wittkieffer.com/services/diversity-equity-and-inclusion.

About WittKieffer

WittKieffer is a global executive search firm dedicated exclusively to organizations that improve quality of life in healthcare, education, the life sciences and the not-for-profit sector.

