Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens March 2 at Sawmill District

TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY, JANUARY 27 AT VANGOGHALBUQUERQUE.COM

Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It's all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. The sensory extravaganza is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and presented by Primo Entertainment. The exhibition will open at the Immersive Pavilion in the Sawmill District on March 2, 2022. Prices start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children, plus ticketing fees. Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, January 27 at www.vangoghalbuquerque.com.

While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh, guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers," and ‘Café Terrace at Night," as well many revealing self-portraits. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal's world-renowned Normal Studio.

"An imaginative and fully-immersive adventure, Beyond Van Gogh takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh's vast body of work. Through the use of cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music to illuminate all of his genius, guests can experience the artist with all their senses," says Mathieu St-Arnaud, Normal Studio.

Guests are transported into Van Gogh's world through an all new, exclusively designed space comprised of three areas that segue fluidly into each other. The Introduction Hall leads into the unique Waterfall Room which flows into the Immersive Experience Room. Freed from their frames, Van Gogh's spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of his work and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes. And, hearing the artist's own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score drives an unmatched narrative experience.

"This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences. Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist's stunning work. Unsurprisingly millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh will only strengthen that connection," says Justin Paquin, producer, Paquin Entertainment Group.

"We are thrilled to bring Beyond Van Gogh to Albuquerque because of the state's large and distinctive art community as well as New Mexicans who would like to enjoy the artist's work in a very unique and immersive experience," says David Rosenfeld from Primo Entertainment.

Cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean from European cities to North America in recent years and met with great critical acclaim, with sold-out audiences in every market. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience continues to amaze audiences as art lovers near and far will have the opportunity to live this truly unique and unforgettable experience.

WHEN: March 2 – May 1, 2022 Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Final entry 1 hour before closing WHERE: Immersive Pavilion 1820 Bellamah Avenue, NW Sawmill District in Albuquerque TICKETS: VANGOGHALBUQUERQUE.COM

About Normal Studio:

Pushing the boundaries of performing arts, entertainment, and public installations since 2009, Normal Studio believes in making life legendary. Using multimedia magic and fusing physical and technological elements to transform spaces into full-on immersive experiences, Normal Studio tells stories in new and different ways by reimagining what's possible. The result is a unique adventure that sparks awe and wonder, making an unforgettable impact on people's everyday lives.

About Paquin Entertainment Group:

Established in 1985, Paquin Entertainment Group is a leading, full-service North American arts and entertainment company with offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver and Nashville. Paquin Entertainment Group is home to a diverse portfolio, including artist agency and management, film and television, theatrical production, brand partnership, and touring exhibitions. Since its inception, Paquin Entertainment Group's core vision remains unchanged: to foster a creative culture that seeks and develops the world's premier artists and productions. For more information visit www.paquinentertainment.com

About Primo Entertainment:

Primo Entertainment is an entertainment industry leader in the United States and Latin America that works with the most important artists, as well as, the most recognizable formats and exhibitions in the world. Primo Entertainment consists of two divisions: Concert promotion and production, and international exhibitions. Primo Entertainment focuses on guaranteeing the artistic quality and operation to make their shows and exhibitions a one-of-a-kind experience for everyone involved. For more information visit www.primo-entertainment.com

