House Buyers of America Launches in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Due to significant demand, as of February 1, the leading high-tech home buying company is officially open to offer Philadelphia immediate real estate results.

House Buyers of America (House Buyers), a leading high-tech home buying company, reinventing the industry with its hybrid real estate model, announces its expansion into Philadelphia, PA. This growth follows recent announcements of House Buyers' footprint growing in Hampton Roads and Richmond, VA in 2021.

"The Greater Philadelphia Region expansion was the next natural direction in our growth trajectory," said Nick Ron, CEO of House Buyers. "Our company received significant demand and interest from this market. It's a large housing market, and we are now in a position to assist buyers and sellers in the area to achieve their real estate goals faster than ever."

In 2021, House Buyers celebrated its 20th anniversary and was named to Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list. Year-over-year growth, particularly with the company's expansion into new emerging markets, demonstrates the demand for its direct real estate model. Selling 30% more houses, House Buyers achieved a 53% increase in revenue between January 2020 and January 2021, and its 2021 Q4 sales grew 59% over 2021 Q3.

"The real estate market continues to stay positive across the country. Our investment in Philadelphia and our plans to expand into major U.S. markets in 2022 signifies the expanded demand we're seeing across the board," said Nick. "Our state-of-the-art technology takes a direct route to buy homes faster than ever before in as-is condition to deliver new inventory to the market."

House Buyers took its two decades of industry knowledge into the latest cloud-based technology to improve operations and serve customers with faster, more superior service than ever before on a single, centralized platform. Delivering first-class service is House Buyers' top priority as it removes the hassle of selling a home by allowing homeowners to sell in days, not months.

House Buyers of America (House Buyers) is a high-tech home buying company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. As one of the leading cash home buyers, House Buyers purchases homes in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia, growing from $0 to $50 million in annual revenue in its first three years. For more information, please visit www.housebuyersofamerica.com.

