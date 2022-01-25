Cohen Ziffer Named a Law360 Insurance Practice Group of the Year

Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna LLP has been named a 2021 Practice Group of the Year for Insurance by Law360. The annual award honors the teams behind the litigation wins and deals that resonated throughout the legal industry over the past year. Cohen Ziffer is one of only six firms recognized nationally for insurance.
Founded just a year ago, Cohen Ziffer was honored for securing multiple groundbreaking rulings on behalf of policyholders throughout 2021. In particular, Law360 highlighted the team's work helping policyholders recover business interruption losses due to Covid-19. Cohen Ziffer has advised more than 100 clients on pandemic-related insurance matters, and secured a first-of-its-kind ruling for policyholder Thor Equities – a landlord that owns retail locations in global cities – which has been cited as authority in other cases. The group also notched a precedential ruling allowing a pandemic-related insurance coverage case brought by policyholder JDS Construction Group, LLC to move forward.
Among other matters, Cohen Ziffer also secured a $400 million award for New Jersey Transit Corporation over damage sustained in Superstorm Sandy, and for client Towers Watson, secured a decisive ruling that a "bump-up" exclusion in a D&O policy did not bar coverage for the insured's $100 million settlement of two underlying actions relating to a 2015 merger.
Since launching in January 2021, Cohen Ziffer has already more than doubled in size from 12 lawyers to 27, and has received a string of additional recognition, including a Band 1 ranking by Chambers for Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Policyholder in New York. The firm was also named the New York Law Journal's 2021 Insurance Litigation Department of the Year.
In the Law360 profile, founding partners Robin Cohen and Adam Ziffer credited the firm's successes to its experience, trial prowess, and ability to be selective, whether in choosing what cases to take or what arguments to make. Read the firm's full profile in Law360 here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005917/en/
