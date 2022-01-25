Reverend Al Sharpton and Civil Rights Leaders Join Together in $500,000 Advertising Campaign Sponsored by Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware to Advocate for Diverse Chancery Court Appointment

Major National Civil Rights Leaders To Participate in Effort Funded by Current and Former TransPerfect Employees

Today, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware announced the launch of a $500,000 paid media campaign urging Governor Carney to replace retiring Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights with a person of color. The campaign, consisting of TV, print, and digital advertisements, as well as direct mail and canvassing efforts, will highlight Reverend Al Sharpton along with additional major figures in the US civil rights movement who will stand united in their commitment to diversifying Delaware's judiciary.

In its nearly 230 year history, Delaware's Court of Chancery has only ever had a single Black justice, Tamika Montgomery-Reeves from 2015-2020. In the over two years since Montgomery-Reeves' promotion to the Delaware Supreme Court, the Chancery Court once again became all white, despite making decisions that affect millions of workers of color across the country. Of the justices on Delaware's three highest courts – Chancery Court, Superior Court, and Supreme Court – less than 15% are Black, despite Black people making up nearly 60% of the state's prison population.

Said Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign Manager Chris Coffey, "The retirement of Vice Chancellor Slights provides yet another opportunity for Governor Carney to follow through on his promises to diversify the state's judiciary. More than two years after Tamika Montgomery-Reeves' departure from the Chancery Court, it's long past time for Carney to end the stain of the all-white Chancery – a stain that has sadly been there for 225 of the Chancery's 230 years of operation – once and for all. We are proud to partner with Reverend Sharpton, local leaders, and civil rights activists throughout Delaware and the country to continue this fight for diversity and accountability in the state's courts."

CPBD will release a new TV advertisement in the next week to highlight the stunning failure of diversity in Delaware's court system and urge Governor Carney to immediately commit to naming a person of color to replace Vice Chancellor Slights immediately. The ad will be backed by a six-figure buy and supplemented with digital and print advertising.

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 5,000 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives, and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the unprecedented forced sale of TransPerfect. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org.

