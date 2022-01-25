Brinks Home Announces Partnership with Denovo to Grow Summer Sales Program

New Relationship Expected to Add More Than 200 Sales Representatives in 2022 Season

Brinks Home™ has entered a new, long-term partnership with Denovo Sales, LLC. ("Denovo"), one of the largest summer sales teams in the smart home security industry. Under the new multi-year partnership, Denovo will serve as Brinks Home's exclusive recruiter of Utah-based, summer sales teams.

"I am excited to announce we are partnering with Denovo to accelerate growth in our door-to-door sales program," said Wade Gibson, Senior Vice President for Sales at Brinks Home. "Over the last six months, we have been on a roll recruiting new authorized dealers and sales teams and we know pairing Denovo's expertise with our own is a winning formula. They join large teams that have recently switched from selling for companies like ADT, Vivint and Safe Home to partner with Brinks Home and our world-class brand."

Denovo, based in Orem, UT, will recruit and manage door-to-door sales representatives for Brinks Home Direct, the security giant's fast-growing, direct-to-consumer field sales program, which offers sales reps the opportunity to represent the Brinks Home brand directly. Denovo chose the partnership with Brinks Home so that its sales representatives would be able to sell under a world-class brand while offering every customer an exceptional experience.

"‘Denovo' means ‘anew' in Latin, and our program offers sales reps in all direct-to-home industries the opportunity to start fresh and build something great," said Zac Whitworth, Co-Founder of Denovo. "Whether you are college-aged and looking for a summer sales opportunity or more seasoned and looking to sell year-round, we invite everyone to secure their future by securing families with a trusted brand that's committed to doing right by the sales rep and the customer."

The new partnership continues efforts by Brinks Home to grow its Direct and Authorized Dealer programs through custom partnerships with entrepreneurs and sales leaders. Brinks Home tailors each partnership to the sales team or dealer's needs and backs them with a name that has been trusted to provide security for over 150 years.

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides platinum-grade protection to over 950,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The company has one of the nation's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents — providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico — as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products. To learn more about Brinks Home or how to become an Authorized Dealer, Partner, or sell with Brinks Home Direct, visit brinkshome.com or brinkshome.com/partners.

About Denovo

Denovo is headquartered in Orem, UT and was founded by security industry experts Zac Whitworth, Shane Baldwin, Andrew Baugh, and Dallin Barnes, who specialize in recruiting summer sales teams from college campuses across the country. Denovo teams sell to customers across the United States with professionally installed smart home security systems. To learn more about Denovo, visit denovosmarthome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005878/en/