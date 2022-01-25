Gather Online Aims to Eliminate Digital Ads From The Internet

Gather, a revolutionary blockchain community, is happy to announce the relaunch of its core product, Gather Online, a tool for web and mobile developers and content creators to monetize from their end-users' processing power with their express permission, offering scalable and predictable revenue, totally transparent & secure without the need to rely on digital ads for revenue.
Gather Online was originally launched in April 2021 to a limited number of publishers in order to uncover any unforeseen issues and improve overall user experience. After a pause in August 2021 to address inflation hedges, Gather Online has recalibrated their strategy and made the necessary adjustments & a new token burn mechanism in order to maintain a healthy and balanced supply and demand dynamic. Gather Online is now offering its consent-based, easy-to-implement tool to websites and applications seeking to generate alternate revenue by utilizing their users' compute resources, without the need to rely on outdated and unreliable digital advertising. Based on Gather's prototype testing period, it was found that Gather Online is 1.4 times more profitable than current advertising rates.
A New Way To Monetize For Content Creators
Gather Online resumes now with its already onboard 400+ publishers and now started to approve & receive more & more applications through their sign up page: https://online.gather.network/sign-up
"No one likes ads. The majority of websites and mobile apps do not make a reliable source of income with digital ads alone, and it's already proven to be an old, broken business model. Gather's core mission is to disrupt this outdated model & create a democratic internet space of the future, free from big tech giants' continuous pressure, where creators are in total control of their revenue," said Raghav "Reggie" Jerath, CEO and Founder of Gather.
About Gather Network:
Gather has developed a powerful new technology that allows web and mobile developers to earn money by contributing processing power, unlike any other digital monetization tool available today. Imagine an Internet where web and application developers can generate revenue without having to rely on intrusive Ads. A new revenue stream without ads, and one that is reliable and rewarding. The processing power gathered will then be redistributed, providing a cheaper alternative to current Cloud markets products. Gather is unlocking a new type of business model for the internet by allowing publishers to monetize without ads and by providing businesses & developers access to affordable and reliable processing power.
For more information, visit: https://online.gather.network
inktr.ee/Gather.network
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005854/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.