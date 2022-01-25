Impact Housing Launches New Website

Modular construction company website focuses on revolutionizing the U.S. housing industry

Atlanta-based Impact Housing has launched its first website and can be viewed at www.impacthousing.global. The site is easy to navigate on desktop and other devices and provides information about modular construction as a solution for the rising costs of new home construction in the U.S.

The visually engaging blue and green color pallet of the website represents the earth and sky that are the backdrop for every home in every community around the globe. The site describes the fundamentals of modular construction as a modern, faster, less expensive, and environmentally sensitive approach to home building.

Impact Housing is the country's first fully integrated, volumetric modular construction company with a mission to address the six-million-unit housing shortage for America's middle-income families. Impact Housing revolutionizes the traditional home building model through the integration of modular manufacturing techniques and efficiencies that open the door to home ownership for Americans who have been priced out of home ownership in many areas.

Developers, builders and building authorities that face the challenge of providing affordably priced housing – both for new home purchases and as rentals – can find information on the site about the advantages of modular construction, including faster completion times than traditional on-site construction methods. Impact Housing also provides development and community planning assistance, supporting efforts and objectives of those who may have multi-unit needs or the need for housing as part of a planned neighborhood.

Impact Housing was formed early in 2021 by EcoVest Capital and Place Properties. Impact Housing's goal is to provide quality, reasonably priced homes for families in a broad range of income levels, in locations that allow them to live in desirable communities with close proximity to work, good schools and popular amenities.

Impact Housing currently owns a 125,000 square-foot plant in Baxley, Georgia that constructs more than 100+ affordable single-family homes each month. A second facility is in development in Westminster, South Carolina. The 170,000 square-foot facility, which includes offices, will generate approximately 100 modular units per month and is slated to begin production Q4 of 2022.

For more information about Impact Housing, visit www.impacthousing.global

