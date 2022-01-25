LINKBANK Appoints York/Lancaster Regional President

LINKBANK is excited to announce the appointment and promotion of Zak Tyminski as Regional President for the York and Lancaster markets.
Tyminski joined LINKBANK in September 2021 as York Regional President. He brings a wealth of experience with over 23 years in the industry and 14 years in commercial banking. As Regional President, Tyminski will help lead the Bank's growth initiatives in York Country as well as continued growth in the Lancaster Region.
"We are thrilled to add Zak to the team. Zak brings a depth of industry experience with a shared passion for our mission to Positively Impact Lives," said Brent Smith, President. "We are excited for the steps forward LINKBANK will take in Lancaster and York under his leadership."
Commenting on the opportunity to join the LINKBANK team, Tyminski added that he is "excited for a chance to embrace the Bank's mission of positively impacting lives."
Tyminski resides in Elizabethtown, PA with his wife. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Elizabethtown College and serves on the Board of Directors of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra.
About LINKBANK
LINKBANK's mission is to positively impact lives through community banking. LINKBANK is a division of The Gratz Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank delivering highly personalized services to individuals, families, nonprofit and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. The Gratz Bank is a subsidiary of LINKBANCORP, Inc. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol "LNKB." To learn more, visit: LINKBANK.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005227/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.