LINKBANK Appoints York/Lancaster Regional President

LINKBANK is excited to announce the appointment and promotion of Zak Tyminski as Regional President for the York and Lancaster markets.

Tyminski joined LINKBANK in September 2021 as York Regional President. He brings a wealth of experience with over 23 years in the industry and 14 years in commercial banking. As Regional President, Tyminski will help lead the Bank's growth initiatives in York Country as well as continued growth in the Lancaster Region.

"We are thrilled to add Zak to the team. Zak brings a depth of industry experience with a shared passion for our mission to Positively Impact Lives," said Brent Smith, President. "We are excited for the steps forward LINKBANK will take in Lancaster and York under his leadership."

Commenting on the opportunity to join the LINKBANK team, Tyminski added that he is "excited for a chance to embrace the Bank's mission of positively impacting lives."

Tyminski resides in Elizabethtown, PA with his wife. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Elizabethtown College and serves on the Board of Directors of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra.

About LINKBANK

LINKBANK's mission is to positively impact lives through community banking. LINKBANK is a division of The Gratz Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank delivering highly personalized services to individuals, families, nonprofit and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. The Gratz Bank is a subsidiary of LINKBANCORP, Inc. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol "LNKB." To learn more, visit: LINKBANK.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005227/en/