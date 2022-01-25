NVE Wins GSA Contract to Integrate Engineering and Technical Operations for Federal Courthouse in Kansas City

NVE Inc., a woman-owned small business specializing in facilities operations and maintenance, construction security monitoring, and program support for federal government programs, today announced it has won a contract from the General Services Administration Public Buildings Service to provide ongoing engineering, technical operations and maintenance support for two federal buildings in Kansas City, Missouri. Under the contract, which has a one-year base with up to nine additional option years, NVE will provide technical and managerial expertise to ensure continuing operations and facilities management of The Richard Bolling Federal Building and the Charles Evans Whittaker U.S. Courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri.
"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to bring our team's expertise in effective asset management to support the GSA in Kansas City," said Mayra Portalatin, NVE vice president of facilities services. "This is our first contract in support of a federal courthouse and it opens new opportunities for our team in the Midwest. We look forward to building on our 19-year history of providing best-in-class facility operations and maintenance services to support federal customers in this new region."
Under the contract, NVE will assist GSA PBS by providing subject matter expertise and on-site facilities management to deliver architecture and engineering services, operations and maintenance, construction services, products and materials, and other professional services. NVE will support inspections, testing and maintenance of building systems.
NVE is a fast-growing company in the federal sector that has a history of new and expanding contract opportunities. In November, the company announced winning a seat on a $250 million contract with the Department of State Office of Security Management to support overseas secure facilities construction. NVE has also been recognized for its achievements in the Inc. 5000 and as a leader in the Washington Business Journal's Corporate Diversity Index and its lists of the Largest Companies Owned by People of Color in Greater D.C. and the Largest Women-Owned Businesses in Greater D.C.
About NVE Inc.
Based in Reston, Virginia, NVE Inc. provides construction security monitoring, integrated facilities management services and program management support to federal government programs. NVE brings exceptional value to our clients by managing costs and delivering value above and beyond expectations, providing effective and efficient expertise to support customer mission success. To learn more about NVE, visit nvecorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
