AIHD Conference: Discover How Artificial Intelligence Is Changing the Healthcare Landscape

Join AI leaders, innovators, and solutions providers as we explore how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of healthcare at The Precision Medicine Institute's first Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare and Diagnostics Conference May 10-11 at the Hayes Mansion in San Jose, CA.
Healthcare organizations are already using AI to lower costs, optimize staff productivity, reduce errors, and improve the quality of patient care. Biotech companies are developing AI to assist in drug discovery, drug targeting and innovation, image screening, predictive modeling, and more.
"Now is the chance for healthcare professionals to see this AI in action, whether they're developing a new AI implementation strategy or looking to improve programs that they've already launched," said Robert Michel, President and CEO of the Precision Medicine Institute. "The AIHD Conference will be an opportunity to meet the AI trail-blazers, learn from their real-world experiences, and find best practices for AI development and implementation to improve business operations and patient care."
Attendees will explore the daily applications that support patient care and how biotech companies are developing AI to assist in drug discovery, targeting, and screening. The event will feature the latest developments and trends from cutting-edge innovators who can equip healthcare organizations with the tools, tech, and resources needed to ramp up AI initiatives.
Solution providers will find a place to meet directly with leading healthcare and biopharma executives who are seeking–or already using–AI. They will get insights from the early-adopter organizations on what's working and learn about upcoming needs in healthcare, diagnostics, and biopharma where AI can assist.
To learn more and to sign up for event updates on speakers, sessions, workshops, and exhibits visit www.aihdconference.com.
About The Precision Medicine Institute
The Precision Medicine Institute provides news and business information tailored to hospital and health system executives, administrators, and other leaders. Designed to help healthcare executives better understand the trends in precision medicine, the Precision Medicine Institute does not focus on clinical or scientific content but rather on helping organizations with the strategic challenges of operations, organization, reimbursement, regulation, regulatory compliance, and much more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005861/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.