AIHD Conference: Discover How Artificial Intelligence Is Changing the Healthcare Landscape

Join AI leaders, innovators, and solutions providers as we explore how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of healthcare at The Precision Medicine Institute's first Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare and Diagnostics Conference May 10-11 at the Hayes Mansion in San Jose, CA.

Healthcare organizations are already using AI to lower costs, optimize staff productivity, reduce errors, and improve the quality of patient care. Biotech companies are developing AI to assist in drug discovery, drug targeting and innovation, image screening, predictive modeling, and more.

"Now is the chance for healthcare professionals to see this AI in action, whether they're developing a new AI implementation strategy or looking to improve programs that they've already launched," said Robert Michel, President and CEO of the Precision Medicine Institute. "The AIHD Conference will be an opportunity to meet the AI trail-blazers, learn from their real-world experiences, and find best practices for AI development and implementation to improve business operations and patient care."

Attendees will explore the daily applications that support patient care and how biotech companies are developing AI to assist in drug discovery, targeting, and screening. The event will feature the latest developments and trends from cutting-edge innovators who can equip healthcare organizations with the tools, tech, and resources needed to ramp up AI initiatives.

Solution providers will find a place to meet directly with leading healthcare and biopharma executives who are seeking–or already using–AI. They will get insights from the early-adopter organizations on what's working and learn about upcoming needs in healthcare, diagnostics, and biopharma where AI can assist.

To learn more and to sign up for event updates on speakers, sessions, workshops, and exhibits visit www.aihdconference.com.

About The Precision Medicine Institute

The Precision Medicine Institute provides news and business information tailored to hospital and health system executives, administrators, and other leaders. Designed to help healthcare executives better understand the trends in precision medicine, the Precision Medicine Institute does not focus on clinical or scientific content but rather on helping organizations with the strategic challenges of operations, organization, reimbursement, regulation, regulatory compliance, and much more.

