ETQ Announces General Availability of a New Advanced Lab Investigation Application; New Version of Reliance NXG to More Easily Identify, Resolve and Analyze Quality Issues

Winter 2022 Release of QMS Focuses on Usability, Mobility and Actionable Insights

ETQ, the leading quality management system (QMS) provider, today announced a major new release of its cloud-native Reliance QMS to enable organizations to more easily identify, analyze, and resolve quality issues. The company also launched a Lab Investigation application for customers in life sciences and other regulated and non-regulated industries to efficiently track, trend, and resolve problems identified in laboratory testing.

As part of its new release and offerings, ETQ launched new capabilities in its mobile solution, which is now available on the Reliance NXG cloud-native platform. It also expanded its analytics offering, ETQ Insights; and added key usability features to Reliance NXG, ETQ's market-leading QMS. The new features significantly improve the user experience and boost productivity with streamlined data input, easier system navigation and enhancements that advance ETQ's market-leading configurability.

"This latest release of Reliance NXG and Insights further extends our technical leadership in the QMS market. Since launching Reliance NXG in early 2021, our QMS has proven to offer the broadest functional footprint, the most powerful and flexible underlying platform, and by far the most cost-efficient financial profile in the market," said Rob Gremley, ETQ CEO. "I'm excited about this latest release, as it further demonstrates why so many companies are choosing ETQ to be their trusted QMS partner. With Reliance NXG, we committed ourselves to leading this market with a fully functional, battle-hardened, cloud native QMS. ETQ offers the world's most advanced QMS and we deliver the most favorable total cost of ownership in the market."

New Lab Investigation Application Provides Tracking, Trending and Analysis

Unexpected lab results require further investigation, which can help define if there is a need to generate a nonconformance or CAPA. The integrated Lab Investigation application streamlines tracking and trending, reducing the time to resolution. The application is designed for life sciences customers as well as customers in many other industries such as chemicals, general manufacturing, and food and beverage.

The Lab Investigation application helps to automate the documentation process for out-of-specification (OOS) and out-of-trend (OOT) lab test results, determine the root cause, resample, or retest the results, and issue a non-conformance or CAPA if necessary.

Enhanced Mobile App Enables Greater Flexibility, Now Available on Reliance NXG

Compatible with Apple iOS and Google Android-based devices, the enhanced Reliance Mobile app provides push notifications and deep linking to allow all QMS tasks to be performed remotely and efficiently. Enhancements improve the flexibility for administrators and end-users, allowing teams to be more proactive with notifications, and access relevant documents and information without needing to click through multiple screens. Reliance Mobile makes it easy to capture images, video, and sounds for a variety of activities, such as audits, inspections, and health and safety incidents.

New Release of Reliance NXG Boosts Usability, User Experience

This release of Reliance NXG includes both market innovations as well as enhancements suggested by customers. New features added to Reliance NXG streamline the end user experience, reduce clicks, speed up data input, and enable greater usability. In addition, designers have even more configuration options to best support their business processes. Unlike other QMS systems, ETQ Reliance offers the power of granular configurability℠, including expanded visibility controls on a field-by-field basis when designing forms, expanded ETQScript capabilities that drive conditional form behavior to trigger actions, and optional formatting for location data to best support organizations with large numbers of locations.

New Dashboards added to ETQ Insights Provide Quality Data Views

The ETQ Insights analytics solution gives quality practitioners a comprehensive view into quality data and how it can be used to create actionable insights. The new version enables customers to take control of their quality analytics with new dashboards designed for Audit Management, CAPA, and Nonconformance Reporting. The new dashboards are based on best practices across industries and allow users to get immediate value without having to create them from scratch.

About ETQ

ETQ is the leading provider of quality, EHS and compliance management software, trusted by the world's strongest brands. More than 600 customers globally, spanning industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, heavy industry, food and beverage, and medical devices, benefit from ETQ to secure positive brand reputations, enable higher levels of customer loyalty and enhance profitability. ETQ Reliance offers built-in best practices and powerful flexibility to drive business excellence through quality. Only ETQ lets customers configure industry-proven quality processes to their unique needs and business vision. ETQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices located in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about ETQ and its various product offerings, visit www.etq.com.

