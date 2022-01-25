Quantori Names Pharma IT Veteran Arun Nayar as Global Head of R&D Informatics

New Role Strengthens Quantori's Global Leadership Position in Data Science & Digital IT

30-Year R&D IT Veteran Hails from Vertex, Amgen, AstraZeneca & Lilly

Quantori, LLC, a leading global provider of end-to-end software engineering, data sciences, and digital transformation services for life sciences and healthcare companies, today announced the appointment of Arun Nayar to Global Head of R&D Informatics. In this newly created role, Arun will support Quantori's growing roster of biopharma clients by delivering transformative informatics solutions that dramatically improve the efficiency of R&D to bring innovative medicines to patients faster.

"Arun is a consummate IT leader with an outstanding track record of helping top biopharma companies accelerate their digital R&D transformations," said Richard Golob, Quantori's CEO. "Arun's deep knowledge and expertise in data science and digital technologies will help Quantori's clients achieve innovation at scale and drive business value across the biopharma value chain."

Arun will be responsible for working with Quantori's life science clients in developing innovative informatics solutions that advance R&D, improve operational efficiency, and help them achieve the biopharma lab of the future. He will lead Quantori's team of over 600 scientists, software engineers, and data analysts to help clients accelerate science to discover and develop transformative medicines for patients worldwide. In addition, Arun will provide strategic consulting services to the IT leadership at life science companies to build strong and effective R&D IT teams and IT roadmaps for accelerating R&D.

"I am thrilled to be joining Quantori's esteemed leadership team and have long been impressed with their deep domain knowledge and technical proficiency in the life sciences," said Arun Nayar. "I am very much looking forward to collaborating with my colleagues in the biopharma industry to bring innovative solutions to help patients by utilizing Quantori's unparalleled digital expertise and accelerators."

A highly regarded leader in R&D IT, Arun previously served as Vice President, Scientific Computing at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where he helped develop the vision to transform the Data and Technology Engineering organization to a serial innovator. Prior to that role, he held the positions of Executive Director, Research, Translational Sciences, Medical, and Compliance IS at Amgen, and Global Head, R&D Information - External Collaborations at AstraZeneca. Arun spent two decades of his career at Eli Lilly and Co., most recently serving as Senior Director, Global Research and Development IT, where he led R&D IT across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and established the Integrative Computational Science Center in Singapore to support drug discovery.

Arun received a Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, an M.Sc. in Biochemical Engineering from the University of Calgary, and an M.S. in Computer Science from Union College. In addition, he completed an Executive Strategic Leadership Program at Harvard Business School and has a Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt Certification. Arun has received numerous awards and accolades over the course of his career, including The CIO 100 Award for the most innovative use of IT on behalf of Amgen, in addition to the President's Award, Lilly's highest honor for R&D Innovation. He served on the Elsevier Corporate Advisory Board and the Executive Steering Committee of Lilly's Global Management Development Programs.

About Quantori

Quantori is transforming life sciences and healthcare through the power of digital IT. Quantori develops end-to-end software engineering, scientific informatics, and data science solutions that help biopharma companies accelerate every stage of drug discovery and development. Quantori combines data engineering and advanced analytics with deep scientific domain knowledge to enable life sciences and healthcare organizations to achieve their digital transformations with greater speed and agility. Learn more about Quantori at www.quantori.com and connect on social media @Twitter, @LinkedIn, and Facebook.

