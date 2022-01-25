Global Parkinson's Disease Analysis Market Spotlight Market Report 2021-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Disease Analysis: Parkinson's Disease" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher estimates that in 2018, there were 9.4 million prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease (PD) in adults aged 40 years and older worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 12.4 million prevalent cases by 2027.

In the last year there have been an array of impactful events that have occurred in the PD space. Data from Ongentys' pivotal trials confirmed the drug's superiority in increasing "on" time over placebo and a robust safety profile, thus supporting US approval in April 2020.

More recently, Roche released Phase II data for its novel alpha-synuclein monoclonal antibody prasinezumab, which exhibited modest efficacy, while Anavex also released data readouts from a Phase II trial investigating its novel PD dementia drug, ANAVEX 2-73, on the associated cognitive deficits experienced by patients, with the results providing evidence of improvements over placebo across numerous endpoints.

Duopa is among the most lucrative drugs currently available in the PD market. A contributing factor to the drug's successful market penetration is the clinical efficacy data achieved in trials, where Duopa treatment significantly reduced "off" periods in PD patients compared to the standard of care, Sinemet (carbidopa/levodopa). Duopa, also a carbidopa/levodopa combination, is delivered directly and continuously into the intestines by a pump for up to 16 hours per day, thus reducing or even eliminating fluctuations and "off" periods.

The procedure, however, is one of the most invasive in this market and comes with the usual risks of surgical complications. Duopa also has one of the highest price tags in the PD market, but since payers view its cost-effectiveness ratio positively, AbbVie looks set to maintain fruitful returns on the drug.

Acadia's Nuplazid, the first and only US-approved drug for Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP), scores well commercially in the publisher's drug assessment model. In pivotal trials, Nuplazid demonstrated significant efficacy in reducing the hallucinations and delusions associated with PDP, and through its non-dopaminergic mechanism it has shown no negative impacts on motor function.

Furthermore, most other atypical antipsychotics are contraindicated for PDP, with none approved by the FDA for this specific condition. Acadia reported $441.8m in sales for Nuplazid in 2020, and this is expected to increase substantially over the coming decade given the lack of competition in this segment and the drug's ongoing clinical development in other indications.

Neupro has performed well commercially since its US approval in 2007, but a looming patent cliff jeopardizes the brand's future revenues in the PD market. Several factors have contributed to the drug's performance, including a transdermal, continuous delivery system, its targeting of both early- and late-stage PD patients, monotherapy use, and its availability across the US, EU, and Japan.

In trials, the drug showed slightly lower efficacy compared to Mirapex, though despite this has established itself firmly in the PD treatment algorithm. UCB has fended off generic rivals thus far, but the end of market exclusivity is looming with the expiration of the '434 patent on 30 March 2021. Actavis Laboratories has received a tentative ANDA approval for its rotigotine generic, and as soon as this and any other rival generics can be launched, Neupro sales will undoubtedly see a dramatic decrease over the coming years.

Despite levodopa's status as the drug of choice in PD, long-term use frequently results in diminished efficacy and the development of motor fluctuations and dyskinesia. Advanced PD, therefore, has the greatest opportunities for drug developers. Competition in the rescue therapy space has begun to heat up, with Inbrija and Kynmobi both approved over the past couple of years, and this segment will continue to grow as developers look to target the rapid treatment of "off" periods.

Continuous infusions have also emerged to tackle this issue, mimicking the continuous release of dopamine in non-pathological conditions. These therapies have been the most efficacious in reducing "off" time and increasing quality "on" time. Developers have also incorporated complex devices/formulations to extend market exclusivity and combat generic imitations.

Prothena has partnered with Roche to potentially bring the first disease-modifying therapy (DMT) to the PD market. The drug, known as prasinezumab, is a monoclonal antibody targeting the pathological hallmark of PD, Lewy bodies, which comprise of alpha-synuclein aggregates. In early trials thus far, prasinezumab has signaled strong proof of concept by inducing a mean reduction of free serum alpha-synuclein levels of 96% in healthy volunteers.

Recent results from a Phase II randomized, controlled trial in early PD patients displayed statistical superiority in improvements on the Movement Disorder Society Unified PD Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) versus placebo, though these improvements were modest at best.

This could be explained by the early PD cohort utilized in this study, presumably selected due to the lower likelihood of patients exhibiting severe and irreversible dopaminergic neuronal loss; however, the size of effect would understandably be reduced in this less severe population. An imminent start to the Phase IIb trial of prasinezumab in early PD patients is expected.

As has been the case for many years, and despite new drug entrants, one of the greatest unmet pharmacological needs in the treatment of PD is for neuroprotective therapies to prevent disease progression. In addition to this, more tolerable drugs and regimens are needed, as well as more effective drugs for non-motor symptoms, and improved control of motor fluctuations/"off" periods.

Key Topics Covered:

OVERVIEW

Latest key takeaways

DISEASE BACKGROUND

Definition

Patient segmentation

Symptoms

Risk factors

Diagnosis

TREATMENT

Non-pharmacological treatment approaches

Pharmacological therapy

Key pharmacological treatment guideline recommendations

EPIDEMIOLOGY

Prevalence methodology

MARKETED DRUGS

PIPELINE DRUGS

KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Stada Launches Lecigon In Germany And Austria

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS

LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Macrogen, Lifex Ink Co-Research Pact For Parkinson's Therapy

Lilly Broadens Its CNS Reach With Rigel RIPK1 Deal

Neurocrine Biosciences Terminates Parkinson's Disease Portion Of Partnership With Voyager Therapeutics

Eli Lilly To Acquire Prevail For $880m

Adamas Concludes Gocovri Patent Dispute, Obtains Osmolex ER

AffaMed Licenses Parkinson's Candidate From Kissei

Stada Progresses In Parkinson's With Lobsor Purchase

Biogen Builds Out Parkinson's Pipeline With Denali Deal

CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events

DRUG ASSESSMENT MODEL

Marketed antiparkinsonian drugs

Pipeline antiparkinsonian drugs

MARKET DYNAMICS

FUTURE TRENDS

Older, genericized core therapies will continue to dominate market share

Targeting niche segments with the greatest unmet needs will be highly rewarded

CONSENSUS FORECASTS

RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

ANAVEX 2-73 for Parkinson's Disease (November 6, 2020)

Prasinezumab for Parkinson's Disease (September 11, 2020)

THN102 for Parkinson's Disease (March 31, 2020)

Foliglurax for Parkinson's Disease (March 27, 2020)

Tavapadon for Parkinson's Disease (September 23, 2019)

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS

UNMET NEEDS

Neuroprotective treatments that slow down or halt disease progression

Treatment of non-motor symptoms

Improved control of motor fluctuations/"wearing off" periods

New effective drug treatments with improved side-effect profiles

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information

APPENDIX

