Global Parkinson's Disease Analysis Market Spotlight Market Report 2021-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Disease Analysis: Parkinson's Disease" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher estimates that in 2018, there were 9.4 million prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease (PD) in adults aged 40 years and older worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 12.4 million prevalent cases by 2027.
In the last year there have been an array of impactful events that have occurred in the PD space. Data from Ongentys' pivotal trials confirmed the drug's superiority in increasing "on" time over placebo and a robust safety profile, thus supporting US approval in April 2020.
More recently, Roche released Phase II data for its novel alpha-synuclein monoclonal antibody prasinezumab, which exhibited modest efficacy, while Anavex also released data readouts from a Phase II trial investigating its novel PD dementia drug, ANAVEX 2-73, on the associated cognitive deficits experienced by patients, with the results providing evidence of improvements over placebo across numerous endpoints.
Duopa is among the most lucrative drugs currently available in the PD market. A contributing factor to the drug's successful market penetration is the clinical efficacy data achieved in trials, where Duopa treatment significantly reduced "off" periods in PD patients compared to the standard of care, Sinemet (carbidopa/levodopa). Duopa, also a carbidopa/levodopa combination, is delivered directly and continuously into the intestines by a pump for up to 16 hours per day, thus reducing or even eliminating fluctuations and "off" periods.
The procedure, however, is one of the most invasive in this market and comes with the usual risks of surgical complications. Duopa also has one of the highest price tags in the PD market, but since payers view its cost-effectiveness ratio positively, AbbVie looks set to maintain fruitful returns on the drug.
Acadia's Nuplazid, the first and only US-approved drug for Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP), scores well commercially in the publisher's drug assessment model. In pivotal trials, Nuplazid demonstrated significant efficacy in reducing the hallucinations and delusions associated with PDP, and through its non-dopaminergic mechanism it has shown no negative impacts on motor function.
Furthermore, most other atypical antipsychotics are contraindicated for PDP, with none approved by the FDA for this specific condition. Acadia reported $441.8m in sales for Nuplazid in 2020, and this is expected to increase substantially over the coming decade given the lack of competition in this segment and the drug's ongoing clinical development in other indications.
Neupro has performed well commercially since its US approval in 2007, but a looming patent cliff jeopardizes the brand's future revenues in the PD market. Several factors have contributed to the drug's performance, including a transdermal, continuous delivery system, its targeting of both early- and late-stage PD patients, monotherapy use, and its availability across the US, EU, and Japan.
In trials, the drug showed slightly lower efficacy compared to Mirapex, though despite this has established itself firmly in the PD treatment algorithm. UCB has fended off generic rivals thus far, but the end of market exclusivity is looming with the expiration of the '434 patent on 30 March 2021. Actavis Laboratories has received a tentative ANDA approval for its rotigotine generic, and as soon as this and any other rival generics can be launched, Neupro sales will undoubtedly see a dramatic decrease over the coming years.
Despite levodopa's status as the drug of choice in PD, long-term use frequently results in diminished efficacy and the development of motor fluctuations and dyskinesia. Advanced PD, therefore, has the greatest opportunities for drug developers. Competition in the rescue therapy space has begun to heat up, with Inbrija and Kynmobi both approved over the past couple of years, and this segment will continue to grow as developers look to target the rapid treatment of "off" periods.
Continuous infusions have also emerged to tackle this issue, mimicking the continuous release of dopamine in non-pathological conditions. These therapies have been the most efficacious in reducing "off" time and increasing quality "on" time. Developers have also incorporated complex devices/formulations to extend market exclusivity and combat generic imitations.
Prothena has partnered with Roche to potentially bring the first disease-modifying therapy (DMT) to the PD market. The drug, known as prasinezumab, is a monoclonal antibody targeting the pathological hallmark of PD, Lewy bodies, which comprise of alpha-synuclein aggregates. In early trials thus far, prasinezumab has signaled strong proof of concept by inducing a mean reduction of free serum alpha-synuclein levels of 96% in healthy volunteers.
Recent results from a Phase II randomized, controlled trial in early PD patients displayed statistical superiority in improvements on the Movement Disorder Society Unified PD Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) versus placebo, though these improvements were modest at best.
This could be explained by the early PD cohort utilized in this study, presumably selected due to the lower likelihood of patients exhibiting severe and irreversible dopaminergic neuronal loss; however, the size of effect would understandably be reduced in this less severe population. An imminent start to the Phase IIb trial of prasinezumab in early PD patients is expected.
As has been the case for many years, and despite new drug entrants, one of the greatest unmet pharmacological needs in the treatment of PD is for neuroprotective therapies to prevent disease progression. In addition to this, more tolerable drugs and regimens are needed, as well as more effective drugs for non-motor symptoms, and improved control of motor fluctuations/"off" periods.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
- Latest key takeaways
DISEASE BACKGROUND
- Definition
- Patient segmentation
- Symptoms
- Risk factors
- Diagnosis
TREATMENT
- Non-pharmacological treatment approaches
- Pharmacological therapy
- Key pharmacological treatment guideline recommendations
EPIDEMIOLOGY
- Prevalence methodology
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
- Stada Launches Lecigon In Germany And Austria
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
- Macrogen, Lifex Ink Co-Research Pact For Parkinson's Therapy
- Lilly Broadens Its CNS Reach With Rigel RIPK1 Deal
- Neurocrine Biosciences Terminates Parkinson's Disease Portion Of Partnership With Voyager Therapeutics
- Eli Lilly To Acquire Prevail For $880m
- Adamas Concludes Gocovri Patent Dispute, Obtains Osmolex ER
- AffaMed Licenses Parkinson's Candidate From Kissei
- Stada Progresses In Parkinson's With Lobsor Purchase
- Biogen Builds Out Parkinson's Pipeline With Denali Deal
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
- Sponsors by status
- Sponsors by phase
- Recent events
DRUG ASSESSMENT MODEL
- Marketed antiparkinsonian drugs
- Pipeline antiparkinsonian drugs
MARKET DYNAMICS
FUTURE TRENDS
- Older, genericized core therapies will continue to dominate market share
- Targeting niche segments with the greatest unmet needs will be highly rewarded
CONSENSUS FORECASTS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
- ANAVEX 2-73 for Parkinson's Disease (November 6, 2020)
- Prasinezumab for Parkinson's Disease (September 11, 2020)
- THN102 for Parkinson's Disease (March 31, 2020)
- Foliglurax for Parkinson's Disease (March 27, 2020)
- Tavapadon for Parkinson's Disease (September 23, 2019)
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
UNMET NEEDS
- Neuroprotective treatments that slow down or halt disease progression
- Treatment of non-motor symptoms
- Improved control of motor fluctuations/"wearing off" periods
- New effective drug treatments with improved side-effect profiles
BIBLIOGRAPHY
- Prescription information
APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ablx1
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005880/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.