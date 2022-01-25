Morocco Food Wholesale and Retail Market Report 2021 Featuring Marjane Holdings, Label Vie, BIM and Akwa Group - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Wholesale and Retail of Food in Morocco 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the wholesale and retail of food in Morocco and includes geographic and economic information on the country and its food industry, including the size of the sector, notable players, developments and corporate actions. There are profiles of six companies that largely include the major players in the sector such as Marjane Holdings, Label Vie, BIM and Akwa Group.
Wholesale and Retail of Food in Morocco
Morocco's food industry is dominated by traditional grocery shops that are informal and often family-owned and individually managed, in addition to informal open-air markets. It is, however, expected that conventional supermarkets will expand to account for 30% of retail sales by 2025 from 20% currently.
Food retail is considered to be a high potential sector, and programmes to boost the industry are focused on the modernisation of traditional food retail outlets. These outlets and small shops still account for 80% of grocery retailing. Retailers continue to focus on large cities for expansion due to their higher-income population and demand for imported food products.
Food retail in Morocco remained stable during the pandemic. People stopped eating out during the lockdown, and ate out less since curfews were in place. This increased spending at local supermarkets.
Online Food Retail
The shift to online food retail was accelerated by the pandemic, and many Moroccan grocery retail chains have launched their own apps and have started offering delivery services. In 2020, Morocco had 1,000 active ecommerce websites, 300 more than 2019. Online payments also grew by 46.5%.
However, only 2% of all retail sales are made online. Online sales, and increased digitisation of banking services are changing the business model of food and grocery retail. Morocco is encouraging tech startups that create retail solutions through the establishment in 2021 of the startup incubator and accelerator Moroccan Retail Tech Builder.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. COUNTRY PROFILE
2.1. Geographic Position
3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Geographic distribution
4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
5.1 Local
5.1.1. Trade
5.1.2. Corporate Actions
5.1.3. Regulations
5.2. CONTINENTAL
5.3. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.4. Government Incentives and Support
6.5. Environmental Concerns
6.6. Labour
7. COMPETITION
7.1. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. 12. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDIX
Company Profiles
- Akwa Group S.A.
- BIM Stores SARL
- Label Vie S.A.
- Marjane Holding S.A.
- Societe Vivo Energy Maroc S.A.
- YNNA Holding S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3iq7c
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005858/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.