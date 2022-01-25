BluePrints CEO Elected to Three-Year Term on VetPartners Board of Directors

Robin Brogdon Will Become VetPartners President in 2023
BluePrints Veterinary Marketing Group CEO and Founder Robin Brogdon, MA, has been elected to a three-year term on the Board of Directors of VetPartners™. She assumes the role of Vice President this year, will become President in 2023, and will serve as Past President in 2024.
The news was announced at the 2022 VetPartners Annual Meeting in Orlando, FL, held January 12-14. Established in 2002, VetPartners is a nonprofit association of more than 300 professionals dedicated to serving the veterinary profession. With expertise in more than 10 professional categories pertaining to veterinary practice management, VetPartners members are an invaluable resource for veterinary practice owners and practitioners.
Brogdon has been involved in VetPartners for 15 years, joining the same year she launched BluePrints. She credits membership with helping get BluePrints off the ground.
"As a member of VetPartners, I was exposed to and educated about lots of areas of the veterinary medical industry that I was not previously aware of, which gave me a broader understanding of the field. It helped me tailor the marketing and management consulting that BluePrints was doing to the larger needs of practices."
Brogdon eventually sought deeper involvement by joining the Communications Committee, serving as Chair for three years, helping direct both internal and external communication for the organization. "I think one of the biggest reasons I've so enjoyed my time at VetPartners and gotten so much out of it is because I was strongly encouraged to get involved in a committee to participate, network, and get to know people. Overall, wonderful friendships and trusted business relationships have been formed. I have become a better consultant and I have great resources to refer to my clients."
One such friend and resource is incoming VetPartners President Debbie Boone, BS, CVPM, President of 2 Manage Vets Consulting, LLC.
"I have known Debbie since the very beginning of my time with VetPartners, and I couldn't be happier to support her in her tenure as President," says Brogdon. "Next year, I will have very big shoes to fill, and I look forward to helping her accomplish her goals this year."
About BluePrints Veterinary Marketing Group
BluePrints Veterinary Marketing Group remains the only full-service marketing and consulting firm in the nation that focuses solely on the animal health industry and veterinary specialty/referral practices. From branding to strategic planning, to organizational management, to traditional and digital marketing expertise, to event and conference planning, and more, we provide the tools and tactics that veterinary and animal health businesses need to succeed.
