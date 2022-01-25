AHF Brings Safe Sex Message to Stages Across the South

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS organization, is bringing a safe sex message to stages across the South, as a part of its International Condom Day campaign. International Condom Day, created by AHF and celebrated each year on February 13th (the day before Valentine's Day), came about as an innovative and lighthearted way to remind people that wearing a condom can prevent pregnancy and STDs, including HIV.
The original production created by the organization will feature a burlesque style twist on the classic production, Westside Story. Through a mirage of colorful fan feathers, tightly-cinched corsets, and a never-ending supply of condoms, this stunning burlesque show has it all! The cast of powerhouse performers will wow the audience with wit and delight them with dance numbers, all while promoting a good cause. The tour will be launched in Houston, Texas on Sunday, January 30th, and will feature stops in Tampa, Florida (February 2nd); Orlando, Florida (February 5th) and will culminate in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (February 12th). ICD themed events will also be taking place in various countries across the globe. AHF, which now has over 1.6 million lives in care, will provide and distribute safely over 1 million free condoms in recognition of this significant holiday.
ICD events in the United States will take place at the following locations:
Houston:
Sun, January 30, 2022
2:00 PM – 5:00 PM CST
Cullen Performance Hall
4300 University Drive
Houston, TX 77004
Tampa:
Wed, February 2, 2022
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST
The Cuban Club – The Courtyard
2010 Avenida Republica de Cuba
Tampa, FL 33605
Orlando:
Sat, February 5, 2022
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST
Lake Eola Amphitheater
195 North Rosalind Avenue
Orlando, FL 32801
Ft. Lauderdale:
Sat, February 12, 2022
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST
Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park
80 Las Olas Circle
Fort Lauderdale, FL 3331
To secure a FREE ticket to the virtual burlesque show, RSVP via ahfevents.org. All are encouraged to attend as this will be an event you don't want to miss!
According to the Centers for Disease Controls (CDC):
1) The South now experiences the greatest burden of HIV and deaths of any U.S. region, and lags behind in providing quality HIV prevention services and care;
2) Southern states today account for an estimated 51% of new HIV cases annually, even though just 38% of the U.S. population lives in the region;
3) Fewer people with HIV in the South are aware that they have HIV compared with other regions in the U.S.
