Global FISH Probe Market Report 2021-2025 - Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicines and Growing Importance of Gene Mapping - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global FISH Probe Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fish probe market is poised to grow by $271.78 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7%

This study identifies the increased prevalence of chronic diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the fish probe market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicines and the growing importance of gene mapping.

The report on the fish probe market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The fish probe market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fish probe market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genemed Biotechnologies Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the fish probe market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

