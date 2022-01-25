Global Anti-Venom Market Research Report 2022 with Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Anti-Venom Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anti-venom market is poised to grow by $481.51 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.82%

This study identifies the rising R&D for anti-venoms as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-venom market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of venomous bites and stings and increasing awareness about anti-venoms.

The report on the anti-venom market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The anti-venom market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-venom market vendors that include Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, CSL Ltd., Haffkine bio pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Rare Disease Therapeutics Inc., SERB Sarl, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and VINS Bioproducts Ltd.

Also, the anti-venom market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Polyvalent anti-venom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Monovalent anti-venom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Other anti-venom types - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

CSL Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Pfizer Inc.

Rare Disease Therapeutics Inc.

SERB Sarl

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

VINS Bioproducts Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvjvvx

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005874/en/