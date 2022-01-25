Astadia Welcomes Mark Hogan to its Board of Directors

Astadia, the leading mainframe to cloud company, announced the expansion of its Board of Directors and appointment of Mark Hogan.

Mr. Hogan is the CEO of Government Sales Specialists (GSS), a successful outsourced federal sales, business development, and marketing organization. They have over 15 years experience in identifying, qualifying, and managing the Federal sales process from beginning to close.

"We are excited to have Mark Hogan join the Astadia Board as we enhance our corporate presence and operations in the government market. Mark has direct experience with both managing tech companies and directing federal sales operations, and we are looking forward to working together and supporting government organizations in their mainframe transformation journey", said Scott G. Silk, Chairman and CEO of Astadia.

For more than 30 years, Mr. Hogan has built and managed some of the largest and most successful government sales organizations for the nation's leading technology firms. He has directed federal and worldwide sales operations for established companies, as well as founding Oracle Federal, the government division of one of the largest software companies in the world.

Additionally, he grew BEA Government Systems' revenue from less than $2M to $148M in less than three years. It was during this time that he was inspired to start GSS to help generate sales success in the Government space for other organizations.

"These are exciting times with more and more national and federal organizations introducing technological innovations to improve the services they provide, and make it easier for citizens to interact with the government. I look forward to working with Astadia's Board as the company enters the next stage of growth," said Mark Hogan.

Astadia has recently announced the company's 2022 outlook, with board expansion and new strategic partnerships being two drivers supporting its growth strategy. Last week, the company appointed Bob Ellsworth, former WW Director Mainframe Transformation at Microsoft, to its Board of Directors.

About Astadia

Astadia is the market-leading mainframe to cloud software, consulting and systems integration boutique. We specialize in moving IBM and Unisys mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud platforms. With more than 30 years of experience, over 300 mainframe migrations completed, enterprises and government organizations choose Astadia for their deep expertise, range of technologies, and the ability to automate complex migrations at scale and in unprecedented timeframes. Learn more on http://www.astadia.com.

