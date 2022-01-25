Vino Vault Expands to the East Coast With Fourth Acquisition

Rapidly Growing Wine Storage Network Purchases New York Wine Storage Company

Jeff Anthony, CEO of Vino Vault, a leading fine wine storage provider, is pleased to announce the company has closed on a deal to acquire the New York Wine Storage Company in Long Island City, New York. This is the company's fourth acquisition within the last 12 months and their first entry into a market outside of California.

The New York Wine Storage Company was founded in 1990 to provide secure, temperature-controlled storage for clients who needed a place for their collections to age undisturbed within the Metro New York area.

"The vision for Vino Vault has always been to provide a network of state-of-the-art wine and spirits storage facilities wherever our clients might have homes," explained Anthony. "New York Wine Storage Company's location along with their excellent facilities and team really made them a natural fit. Positioned near Manhattan and the Hamptons, our newest Vino Vault location is going to remove a lot of hassle for our bi-coastal clients."

The New York Wine Storage Company has been owned and operated by Geoffrey Troy, who began the service to store his own wines, and to serve his retail clients. Long the preferred storage cellar for members of several wine societies, which Troy has been an active member of for years, the facility was truly built by collectors for the needs of collectors.

"We weren't originally planning to sell the business," confided Troy. "But seeing Vino Vault's growth and how they operate piqued our interest. And now that we've worked with their team, who helped us close this sale in a matter of weeks, we feel completely confident that our clients are in very capable hands."

Troy and his team will continue working with Vino Vault to ensure a smooth transition, and will continue to operate New York Wine Warehouse, which has long been one of the most reputable retailers of fine wines for private collectors on the East Coast.

About Vino Vault, Inc.

With locations on each coast, Vino Vault exists to make wine collecting simple, enjoyable and hassle-free. Learn more at VinoVaultWine.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005502/en/