SYSPRO Achieves Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) Certification Status

SYSPRO, a leading global provider of ERP software, announced today that it has been certified by independent software research firm Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC). To attain certified status, SYSPRO completed a product demonstration session and benchmarking analysis, covering the main functional areas of the SYSPRO ERP solution as well as other features such as user experience, interface, and workflow.

The resultant TEC report highlights the experience and expertise that SYSPRO brings to manufacturing and distribution customers as well as the ability for SYSPRO ERP to be deployed in the cloud or on-premise. It specifically notes how SYSPRO is known for providing extensive support for its customers' complex industries across an ‘impressive' range of manufacturing types, including assemble-to-order (ATO), batch, discrete, engineer-to-order (ETO), job shop, make-to-order (MTO), make-to-stock (MTS), process, and a mix of these different modes.

According to Paulo De Matos, Chief Product Officer at SYSPRO, "As manufacturers and distributors continue to consider the reconfiguration of supply chains with an increased focus on resiliency, transparency, and visibility, they require an ERP solution from industry specialists that understand their unique vertical challenges. I am pleased that the report highlights our vertical specialization along with our strong track record and footprint in the markets we support."

The report also benchmarks SYSPRO against the industry average within a series of TEC Focus Indicator graphs. Within the graphs, software functionality is ranked within four key zones, including the minimal support zone, the industry average zone, the competitive zone, and the dominant zone.

The functionality graphs in the TEC report indicate that SYSPRO is functionally rich primarily appearing in the dominant and competitive zones. According to PJ Jakovljevic, Principal Analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers, "The SYSPRO solution is competitive in all functional modules of the research models and has dominant functional capabilities in the inventory, purchasing and sales management areas." Jakovljevic goes on to add "SYSPRO, unlike some other providers, continues to keep up with cutting-edge technologies and incorporates these into the solution."

Key takeouts from SYSPRO functionality benchmark graphs

SYSPRO for Discrete Manufacturing

Discrete manufacturing refers to the production of distinct items and involves the precise orchestration between the flow of components. This type of manufacturing, therefore, requires a system to help plan, execute and control the production in high- and low-variance.

Here dominant SYSPRO functionality includes Sales Management and Purchasing Management and competitive SYSPRO functionality includes Inventory Management, Manufacturing Management, Product Technology.

SYSPRO for discrete manufacturing Functional Focus Dominant Zone Competitive Zone *Industry Average Sales Management Product Technology Financials Purchasing Management Manufacturing Management Inventory Management

*Discrete Manufacturing Functionality like Human Resources, Quality Management, and Financials lie below the industry average, as those are not currently key focus areas for SYSPRO.

SYSPRO for Process Manufacturing

Process manufacturing is a production method that uses formulas or recipes to produce goods by combining ingredients or raw materials. The end product is measured according to weight or volume, and once made, cannot be broken down back into raw materials.

Here dominant SYSPRO functionality includes Product Technology and Sales Management and competitive functionality includes Purchasing Management, Inventory Management. Other functionality such as Financials, Process Manufacturing Management, and Quality Management is on par with the industry average.

SYSPRO for process manufacturing Functional Focus Dominant Zone Competitive Zone Industry Average Product Technology Purchasing Management Financials Sales Management Inventory Management Process Manufacturing Management Quality Management

*Process Manufacturing Functionality like Human Resources lie below the industry average, as it is not currently key focus areas for SYSPRO.

SYSPRO for Mixed-Mode Manufacturing

Mixed-mode manufacturing combines discrete and process manufacturing in one. Here dominant SYSPRO functionality includes Sales Management, Purchasing Management, Inventory Management, and Manufacturing Management. Competitive SYSPRO functionality includes Product Technology. Financials, as well as Process Manufacturing Management, ranks on par with the industry average.

SYSPRO for mixed-mode manufacturing Functional Focus Dominant Zone Competitive Zone Industry Average Sales Management Product Technology Financials Purchasing Management Process Manufacturing Management Inventory Management Manufacturing Management

*Mixed-Mode Manufacturing Functionality like Human Resources lie below the industry average, as it is not currently a key focus area for SYSPRO.

SYSPRO for SMB Manufacturing

SMB manufacturing includes a combination of discrete and process manufacturing functionality that is suited to smaller companies. Here dominant SYSPRO functionality includes Sales Management and Inventory Management. Competitive functionality includes Product Technology, Manufacturing Management Process, Manufacturing Management, and Purchasing Management. Financials functionality is on par with the industry average.

SYSPRO for SMB manufacturing Functional Focus Dominant Zone Competitive Zone Industry Average Sales Management Product Technology Financials Inventory Management Manufacturing Management Process Manufacturing Management Purchasing Management

*SMB Manufacturing Functionality like Human Resources and Quality Management lies below the industry average, as those are not currently key focus areas for SYSPRO.

About Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC)

Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) is the world's leading provider of software selection resources, services, and research materials, helping organizations evaluate and select the best enterprise software for their needs. With its advanced decision-making process and software selection experts, TEC reduces the time, cost, and risk associated with enterprise software selection.

Over 3.5 million subscribers leverage TEC's extensive research and detailed information on more than 1,000 leading software solutions across all major application areas. TEC is recognized as an industry-leading software selection advisory firm offering resources and services both online and onsite. For more information, please visit www.technologyevaluation.com

About TEC Certification

TEC Certification is an independent analyst review of a software solution. The certification program requires software solution providers to conduct a demo of its product according to a script provided by TEC and complete TEC's detailed functionality questionnaire. The review is summarized in a certification report which details the analyst review of the software's features including user experience, interface, workflow and other pertinent functionality and a comparative analysis of the software against known benchmarks. All products that complete the certification program bear the "TEC Certified Product" seal.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com

