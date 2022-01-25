Polycarbin Breaks the Single-use Scientific Plastic Mold

Closing the Loop on single-use plastics

Today, Polycarbin announced the launch of the industry's only line of low-impact laboratory products, the Closed-Loop Collection, on Thomas Scientific's platform. Polycarbin's product line is remanufactured using circular economy, recycled laboratory plastic reducing the need for more carbon-intensive virgin resins.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005917/en/

Polycarbin's Closed-Loop Collection consists of products remanufactured using circular economy, recycled laboratory plastic. It is now available on Thomas Scientific's platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

After witnessing 8 million tons of plastic waste generated during the Covid-19 pandemic, the life science industry has been forced to confront the consequences of a ‘single-use' economy.1 Unsustainable lab product supply chains have been paralyzed amidst the pandemic leading to historic lead times, which in turn have interrupted innovation. Polycarbin, with the help of partners like Thomas Scientific, has created a more sustainable and efficient life science supply chain to meet the needs of scientists and the low-carbon economy of the future.

John Cincotta, Thomas Scientific, Vice-President of Category Management & Strategic Sourcing adds, "Thomas Scientific is extremely proud and excited to partner with Polycarbin in bringing a more sustainable and efficient supply chain solution to our customers in the scientific community. Polycarbin supports Thomas Scientific's initiatives in helping to provide our customers with more eco-friendly product options today and in the future."

About Polycarbin Inc: Polycarbin provides industry-leading biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic laboratories with the only true Closed-Loop solution for single-use scientific plastics. As a recycler and lab product re-manufacturer, Polycarbin equips the innovation ecosystem with the data needed to quantify your sustainable efforts, as well as the low-impact lab products needed to achieve your green procurement goals.

About Thomas Scientific: Thomas Scientific is North America's largest pure-play distributor of scientific products, boasting the broadest and most differentiated product portfolio in the industry. This has greatly improved its ability to provide customers with access to the brands they trust the most, in order to help accelerate their science. Thomas Scientific has significantly advanced its investments within its Clinical Diagnostics, Lab Automation, and Controlled Environments teams, as well as achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2021.

References

"The World Created about 8 Million Tons of Pandemic Plastic Waste, and Much of It Is Now in the Ocean." The Washington Post, 10 Nov. 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005917/en/