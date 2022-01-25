InstaMortgage Recruits Mortgage Industry Leader Leslie Garner to Head Sales

—Company expands leadership team to accommodate rapid growth—

InstaMortgage, a tech-driven mortgage lender licensed in 26 states, today announced it has named respected industry sales leader Leslie Garner as Senior Vice President of Sales.

Garner comes to InstaMortgage with a solid history of sales, training and development accolades from roles she has held at some of the most successful mortgage companies in the country. Immediately before joining InstaMortgage, Garner was with Stearns Lending where she was responsible for sales performance. Prior to that, she held leadership roles and training roles with Cornerstone Home Lending, National Residential, Fifth Third Bank, Bank of America and nationally-recognized homebuilder DR Horton. Additionally, she worked with XINNIX, the Mortgage Academy, where she led training and development for multiple mortgage lending clients across the country.

"Because InstaMortgage is growing so rapidly, we needed a sales leader with training and development skills to build our team of loan officers," said Shashank Shekhar, CEO of InstaMortgage. "Leslie was the perfect fit for us to expand the sales team while providing exceptional training and mentoring. She has a wealth of knowledge and a track record of success at all levels of the mortgage and construction industries."

Recently, InstaMortgage has been recognized for its rapid growth by earning No. 394 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America; No. 110 on the 2021 North America Technology Fast 500. Locally, in Silicon Valley, InstaMortgage was named the fastest-growing private company in 2021 by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

"I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to join a mortgage company entirely focused on providing their borrowers with the best possible lending experience," said Garner. "I look forward to scaling the sales team at InstaMortgage to meet the growth trajectory of the company."

Originally founded in 2008 by Shashank Shekhar as Arcus Lending, the company rebranded as InstaMortgage in 2021. InstaMortgage aims to provide a radically different mortgage experience to its clients across 26 states. The company has been named to the Inc 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. By combining their superior technology with expert advice, excellent customer service, and competitive rates they deliver mortgage options that are tailored to each client's unique financial situation. InstaMortgage, dba Arcus Lending Inc, NMLS 1035734

