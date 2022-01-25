MDSLink Makes MaGiC™

Extends Fiber Networks with 2.5 Gbps Data Rates Over Coax
In response to the fiber buildout worldwide, and the continuous demand for reliable bandwidth, MDSLink, Inc. is now offering MaGiC™, a very high-performance, networking module that uses the existing coax. MaGiC is a cost-effective, easy-to-install module that extends the fiber footprint found in MDUs, single-family homes, hotels/resorts and offices or any building with existing coax.
MaGiC Small Form Factor Pluggable (Photo: Business Wire)
MaGiC-SFP 2.5™ (Multi-Gigabit Coax Small Form-factor Pluggable) provides up to 2.5 Gbps—symmetrical—actual data rates when plugged into an Ethernet network (SFP/SFP+ port).
Applications:
- Last 100-meter distribution using existing, in-building coax.
- Wireless AP backhaul in-premise. Supplements in-home Wi-Fi® mesh networks using fail safe, wireline backhaul between devices. Using WAPs with SFP-ports, operators can backhaul the traffic with MaGiC at speeds up to 2.5G in either direction.
- Hospitality/commercial wireless AP backhaul and powering. Using standalone power injectors, a single SFP/SFP+-based Ethernet switch combined with the MaGiC SFP can provide both data and power to remote APs in hallways, hotel rooms, public spaces and meeting rooms.
- Point-to-point (P2P), building-to-building or in-building. Using two media converters with two MaGiC SFP's to deliver up to 2.5 Gbps over coax in a point-to-point setting.
MaGiC has a maximum packet error rate (PER) of 1e-6/1e-8 with a latency of six ms.
Channel stacking allows the delivery of up to 4 Gbps on a single coax wire by using high and low frequency MaGiC SFP's.
Roadmap to the next generation MoCA Access 3.0 standard provides a smooth transition to 10 Gbps with backward interoperability with MoCA Access 2.5/2.0.
"Increasing the capacity of last mile data services is expensive. Existing solutions either call for new cable/fiber installation, or simply don't meet the ever-increasing demand for bandwidth at reasonable prices increments," said Jim Luciano, president and founder of MDSLink.
MaGiC works in all telco/fiber, cable and satellite environments and is available now.
Contact the following distributors for more information including pricing: PCT International (Phoenix, AZ, https://www.pctinternational.com); SWG in Scranton, PA (https://swginc.com); GZT Telkom-Telmor Sp. z o.o., Gdansk, Poland, www.telmor.pl; and Heights Telecom www.heights-t.com, Tel Aviv, Israel.
About MDSLink
MDSLink, Inc., based in Bethlehem, PA, offers innovative products that help operators and integrators use existing, in-building wiring as the demand for high reliability and high bandwidth continues unabated. More information about the company and its products can be found at www.mdslink.com, or contact Jim Luciano, CEO, at jim.luciano@mdslink.com.
MaGiC and MaGiC SFP are trademarks of MDSLink, copyright 2022.
