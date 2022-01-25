WellRight Expands Leadership to Meet Rising Demand for Wellness Programs

Six new hires bring deep health care, wellness expertise to support growth strategy

WellRight, the nation's most holistic, comprehensive corporate well-being platform, announced the expansion of its leadership team to support accelerated growth, enhanced platform flexibility, and continued delivery of the wellness solutions businesses and their employees need to thrive.

Joining the WellRight executive team is LouAnne Giangreco, MD, who will serve as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Giangreco is well-suited for the role as the former CMO of WellRight partner Cayuga Health System. Her experience working across the health care continuum will drive the connection of wellness programs to the continuing emergence of population health and personalization initiatives. WellRight also welcomes:

Beth Lynch and Michelle Vuchenich as Regional Sales Managers. Lynch brings 20 years of experience from ADP, Interactive Health and CuraLinc. Vuchenich joins the team from Navigate Wellbeing Solutions, where she was a top Senior Business Development Manager, after serving as a health strategy consultant to Highmark BCBS and WebMD.

Samantha Reid as Well-being Strategy Consultant. Reid brings deep expertise in advising employers groups on wellness strategies and managing wellness programs for health care systems. Her past experience at Willis Towers Watson and Prisma Health will support the continued refinement of WellRight's strategic approach in the employer market and the development of long lasting, high engagement programs for current customers.

Tracy Roth to the role of Senior Director of Account Management. Roth most recently led customer experience and success at SkinIO, in addition to previous experience at Hello Heart, Interactive Health, and Aon Hewitt.

Sandi Eskew, formerly of Alere Health, Interactive Health, and Bravo Wellness, brings 30 years of experience to the role of Senior Director of Sales Enablement.

"Today's announcement comes at a critical time in our company's history. Engagement on the WellRight platform has soared since the beginning of the pandemic, and we're scaling to meet the demand for comprehensive employee well-being programs that can quickly adapt to changing needs," said Neepa Patel, WellRight's Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to working with this talented group of health and wellness experts to position WellRight as the one place where individuals participating in our programs can go to access everything related to their well-being."

