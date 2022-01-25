Videojet Announces New Line of Fume Extractors for Laser Applications

Videojet Technologies, a global leader in coding, marking and printing solutions, is bringing innovation to laser fume extraction with the launch of its line of Videojet Xtract™ fume extractors for use with Videojet laser marking systems. Fume extraction is an important element of any laser marking installation as it removes smoke and particulate debris generated during the product marking process. The new Videojet fume extractors have been engineered to help provide a safe, odor-free environment while keeping the production area clean.

The new Videojet Xtract series fume extractors feature a digital operating system and interface designed to help maximize productivity. Operators benefit from real-time analytical data including downloadable performance and operating parameters for fast and effective evaluation.

"Our goal is not only to deliver high-quality marking on a wide variety of products, but to help ensure our customers' safety," said Videojet laser product manager Anuj Chourey.

Customers that have deployed any Videojet laser marking systems, including the Videojet 3640 CO2 laser marking system and the Videojet 7340/7440 fiber laser marking machines, can take advantage of the new Videojet Xtract range of fume extractors.

From improving uptime by keeping the laser lens clean to helping maintain safe operator working conditions, the Videojet range of fume extraction systems and filters includes solutions for light and heavy-duty marking operations:

Videojet Xtract Lite : A compact and competitively priced fume extraction system for light-duty laser marking and engraving applications.

: A compact and competitively priced fume extraction system for light-duty laser marking and engraving applications. Videojet Xtract Pro : The most technically advanced laser fume extractor, combining a powerful range of unique features into one compact unit.

: The most technically advanced laser fume extractor, combining a powerful range of unique features into one compact unit. Videojet Xtract PVC : The ideal fume extraction solution for laser marking on PVC materials. All internally exposed surfaces have been coated to resist the corrosive nature of the fumes generated when lasering PVC materials.

: The ideal fume extraction solution for laser marking on PVC materials. All internally exposed surfaces have been coated to resist the corrosive nature of the fumes generated when lasering PVC materials. Videojet Xtract Max: A high-end laser extraction system that combines an extremely large filter capacity with high airflow and pressure rates, making it ideal for many heavy-duty applications that generate large amounts of particulate and gaseous organic compounds.

To learn more about the Videojet Xtract range of fume extractors for laser marking systems, please visit https://www.videojet.com/us/homepage/products/laser-marking-systems/laser-fume-extraction-systems-and-filters.html.

About Videojet Technologies:

Videojet Technologies is a world leader in the product identification market, providing in-line printing, coding, and marking products, application specific fluids, and product life cycle services. Our goal is to partner with our customers in the consumer-packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial goods industries to improve their productivity, to protect and grow their brands, and to stay ahead of industry trends and regulations. With our customer application experts and technology leadership in Continuous Inkjet (CIJ), Thermal Inkjet (TIJ), Laser Marking, Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO), case coding and labeling, and wide array printing, Videojet has more than 400,000 printers installed worldwide. Our customers rely on Videojet products to print on over ten billion products daily. Customer sales, application, service, and training support is provided by direct operations with over 4,000 team members in 26 countries worldwide. In addition, Videojet's distribution network includes more than 400 distributors and OEMs, serving 135 countries.

©2022 Videojet Technologies Inc. All rights reserved. Videojet is a registered trademark of Videojet Technologies Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005203/en/