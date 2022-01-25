Mining Quarterly Markets Review, Q3 2021: Tracking Commodity Prices, Production and Projects - Coal, Iron Ore, Gold and Copper - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mining Quarterly Review, Q3 2021 - Tracking Commodity Prices, Production and Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Mining Quarterly Review - Q3 2021" report provides a quarterly mining industry update, assessing the latest commodity trends by tracking commodity prices and global and company production for coal, iron ore, gold and copper.
Analysis is provided on project momentum, based on projects that commenced operations and advanced in Q3 2021. In addition, the report also provides detailed analysis of development projects in the mining industry, segregated by country, commodity, and company and development capital expenditure for leading miners.
The report also analyses impact of coronavirus on the global mining industry, digitization and ESG in mining. It further includes analyses of the end use sectors such as construction, automotive, electric vehicles, crude steel and coal-fired electricity generation.
Commodity production either grew at a lower rate or declined year-on-year for several major commodities in Q3 2021. For example, the combined output from the top ten iron ore producers increased by just 1.6% to 349.9Mt in Q3 2021 vs 344.4Mt in Q3 2020.
The marginal growth was due to sluggish demand from China's steel mills as the country began to cut steel production as part of its emission reduction plans. Copper production, from the top 10 companies declined by a collective 1.3% y-o-y in Q3 2021. Significant declines were observed at Glencore (-14.2%), BHP (-8.9%) and Codelco (-7.2%).
Gold production, from the top 10 gold producers fell by 5.8% y-o-y in the third quarter of 2021 to a little over 6.7moz, primarily owing to lower ore grades, maintenance and planned shutdowns. Meanwhile coal production for the ten leading producers dropped by 4.4% y-o-y in Q3 2021.
Scope
- Analyse mineral commodity trends at a global level
- Track ESG developments in mining industry
- Company production highlights for Q3 2021
- Analyse project developments in the mining industry
- Compare number of development projects in the mining industry by country, commodity and company
- Track latest mining industry developments
- Geographies covered include - Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Oceania and Former Soviet Union.
- Analyse impact of coronavirus on the global mining industry
- Track construction output growth
- Analyse automotive and electric vehicle sectors
- Track coal-fired electricity and crude steel production highlights
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Commodity Trends
- Development Projects Update
- Capital Expenditure
- Demand Drivers
- Regulatory Developments
- ESG in Mining
- Technology in Mining
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bi6cb5
Source: GlobalData
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005853/en/
