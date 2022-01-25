E-Z UP Creates First Complete American Made Shelter Since Its Beginning in 1983

E-Z UP, the brand globally recognized as the leader in instant shelter canopies, has created the Freedom83™ American Made Shelter, the company's first premium canopy that is made in the USA.

Designed for demanding conditions and high-frequency use, the newly launched Freedom83 American Made Shelter is E-Z UP's first premium canopy made in the USA. Inspired by a renewed spirit for domestically produced products and as a nod to the company's roots from its start in a Southern California garage in 1983, E-Z UP leveraged years of innovation and their cornerstone of quality to develop the Freedom83 into a superior heavy-duty shelter. The entire canopy is proudly assembled, finished and packaged by dedicated employees in the company's California production facility known for award-winning fabric printing. Known for innovation and proven high quality, E-Z UP's award-winning products helped the brand become the leader in instant shelter canopies. (Photo: Business Wire)

After nearly four decades of designing and manufacturing instant shelters as a global supplier of pop-up canopies, E-Z UP created the Freedom83 American Made Shelter for customers who require a premium-quality instant shelter made from materials sourced in the U.S. for high-frequency use and demanding conditions.

A nod to the company's roots from its start in a Southern California garage in 1983, E-Z UP leveraged years of innovation and their cornerstone of quality to develop the Freedom83 into a superior heavy-duty shelter and contribute to a nationally renewed spirit for domestically produced products. The entire canopy is proudly assembled, finished and packaged by dedicated employees in the company's California production facility known for award-winning fabric printing.

The Freedom83 utilizes a technically engineered frame made from United States aircraft-grade aluminum combined with one of four domestically sourced top fabrics and is the best TAA (Trade Agreement Act) compliant or Berry Amendment certified solution for first responders, military, government, or industrial safety applications. The Freedom83 is the only canopy customers need for those serious about instant shelters.

Primary features include:

Designed, fabricated, machined and assembled by hand in the U.S.

U.S. produced aircraft-grade aluminum and domestically sourced technical fabrics

High-quality award-winning proprietary digital printing that provides clear identity during years of use

Fire-resistant certified to meet multiple nationally recognized standards

Fully assembled, inspected, and packaged by E-Z UP employees in California

Backed by the E-Z UP® Lifetime Warranty™ supported with nearly forty years in business

"Our quality and innovation are a source of pride for the entire E-Z UP team, and we pledge to offer an American-made product that goes above and beyond the expectations of every customer, whether they're new to instant shelters or coming back to the brand because of our proven, award-winning expertise," said Leonardo Pais, E-Z UP CEO. "Our company remains focused on how and where our customers use our products and pushing new, fresh ideas to create even better ways for customers to experience enjoyment and protection while outdoors. The Freedom83 is an ideal example of that innovation."

The 10'x10' Freedom83 American Made Shelter is available at www.ezup.com. With the retail price range from $2499 to $2999, the canopies are available in a variety of domestically sourced fabric options and colors.

About E-Z UP: E-Z UP was created in a Southern California garage in 1983 by 21-year-old Mark Carter who saw the need for an instant shelter to provide shade protection. Inspired by this void in the market for easy-to-use, all one-piece pop-up canopies, Mark partnered with Brad Smith to grow his vision. Today, E-Z UP is the leading global supplier of pop-up shelter solutions and related accessories. Known for innovation and proven high quality, their award-winning products are now the most recognized name for indoor and outdoor use. E-Z UP® products are available on www.ezup.com and in major U.S. and international retail chains and online stores.

